A construction worker at the SK Battery plant in Commerce who fell on Nov. 4 has died.
The man fell 52-feet to the ground and was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, said coroner Jeff Rogers. The man was declared brain-dead and taken off life support on Nov. 16.
The man was 34-years-old and from Augusta, Rogers said. His name is not being released at the request of his family.
Rogers said the family did arrange for organs to be transplanted to others with serious medical conditions.
The full coroner's report of the accident hasn't been completed, Rogers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.