A man was killed around sunrise Wednesday morning on Hwy. 129, the Jefferson Bypass.
The wreck happened in the northbound lane of the bypass near the intersection of Galilee Church Rd.
Reports indicate the victim was driving a pickup truck and ran into the back of a log hauling truck.
More updates will be posted as details become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.