An Alto man was killed in a wreck after fleeing from police in Jackson County.
Georgia State Patrol troopers were called for the single-vehicle wreck on Sunday, June 4, around 1 a.m. on Old Kings Bridge Road at Staplers Road.
A gray Nissan Altima driven by Garrett Alexander Hance, 32, of Alto, reportedly fled from a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy. Hance lost control of the vehicle, which rotated and went off the roadway, striking multiple trees.
Hance was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene.
The incomplete JCSO report does not include the narrative on what happened leading up to the chase. The incident is listed as obstruction of officers-felony; driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense-felony; failure to maintain lane; headlight violation; and taillight violation.
