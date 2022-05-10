A Gainesville man was killed and a woman seriously injured in a two-vehicle wreck in Jackson County on Tuesday morning (May 10).
According to the Georgia State Patrol, the crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. on Hwy. 129 Business. A Ford F-150 driven by Ashley Chad Simmons, 41, of Jefferson, was traveling west and failed to maintain lane, striking a Honda Accord driven by Mario Aldaco-Negrete, 37, of Gainesville. The Honda was traveling east and the two vehicles collided head-on, according to the GSP.
Aldaco-Negrete died at the scene. A passenger in his vehicle, Ana Alica Otero-Sanchez, 37, of Gainesville, was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville with serious injuries.
Simmons was taken to NGMC Gainesville with non-life threatening injuries.
All three people involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts.
Charges are pending and impairment is suspected.
