A man posing as a sheriff’s deputy reportedly made a “traffic stop” this week in Jackson County with similar incidents occurring recently in Dawson and Hall counties.
The man reportedly conducted an illegal traffic stop on a motorist on Hwy. 129 in the Redstone area on March 31, claiming to enforce a curfew law regarding coronavirus.
The man, who identified himself as a Jackson County sheriff's deputy, is described as an older white male driving an older tan or brown Chevrolet Caprice, Taurus, Crown Vic or Impala with a blue strobe light mounted on the dash.
"He made a stop on the man and asked him why he was out and (said) that he wasn't essential, or whatever," Jackson County sheriff Janis Mangum said. "It was something about he shouldn't be out because of corona, and then he let him go."
Mangum said Jackson County law enforcement is working in conjunction with both Hall County and Dawson County, where similar incidents were reported.
"We've got lookouts and we're following leads as they come in to us," Mangum said.
There's been no similar reported activity reported since the incident in Jackson County.
"We're doing a lot of watching and hoping — we're hoping we catch him soon before something bad happens," Mangum said.
Mangum stressed to motorists that the Jackson County Sheriff's Office does not use plain-car vehicles that have a single dashboard light.
"We do not have anything like that," she said.
If a vehicle fitting this description attempts to make a traffic stop, motorists need to call 911, according to Mangum.
"If there's ever any doubt about somebody that's got blue lights on them, then they need to call 911," she said.
Motorists are asked to drive at a slower speed to call 911 (this would not violate phone-use-while-driving laws as it constitutes an emergency, according to Mangum) to ask if an officer has called in a traffic stop at the location.
If this occurs in dark conditions, Mangum said drivers should tell the 911 operator that they are driving to a well-lit area.
