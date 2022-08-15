A man with ties to both Jackson and Banks counties has been sentenced by a federal judge to eight months in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot on the U.S. Capitol.
Glen Mitchell Simon was sentenced on Aug. 12 to eight months incarnation, 12 months supervised release, a $1,000 fine and $500 in restitution.
Simon first entered a plea agreement in October 2021, but after more facts about his role in the riot, a new plea agreement was put in place in April 2022.
Simon was charged with knowingly entering in a restricted building and violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds.
According to prosecution documents, Simon used a metal bike rack to push against law enforcement officials guarding the Capitol, eventually entering the building. For over 40 minutes, Simon wandered inside the Capitol, recording a video of his movements. At one point, he called capitol police "f----ing weasels." At another point, Simon says "We barged up in their s... and show'em who's boss."
Simon originally had a Jefferson address listed but later listed his tree removal business as being in Homer in Banks County. He turned himself into federal officials in Gainesville in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.