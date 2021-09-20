A Sept. 11 shooting on Pine St. in Jefferson left one man seriously injured and a second man under arrest.
Desmond Rakestraw, 18, was charged with aggravated assault in the incident. He reportedly shot Demontae Starks, 18, twice in the upper body.
The Jefferson Police Department and the GBI are investigating the incident.
