A 20-year-old man suffered serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash near the Pendergrass Flea Market.
Miguel Patino was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville following the Jan. 4 wreck.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, Patino was turning left out of the flea market in a 2012 Hyundai Genesis, attempting to cross Hwy. 129. Patino failed to yield to a 2009 GMC Sierra driven by Denver Pittman, 43. Pittman was traveling east on Hwy. 129 towards I-85.
The front of Pittman's vehicle struck the driver's side of Patino's vehicle.
This is the second serious wreck at that intersection in recent weeks. Two teenagers were killed in a Dec. 21 wreck in front of the flea market.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.