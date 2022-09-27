A man who shot at Jackson County deputies in August 2021 pleaded guilty this week to a handful of charges.
James Ryan Standridge pleaded guilty Sept. 26 to three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer; aggravated assault-family violence; two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and possession of methamphetamine. Standridge faces a maximum sentence of 88 years.
The charges stem from an Aug. 19, 2021, incident at a residence on Waterworks Rd., Nicholson. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were attempting to serve an arrest warrant on Standridge after someone at the residence had reported he had been drinking all day and was causing problems.
Deputies entered the residence, but Standridge refused to open a bedroom door, according to the JCSO report. While officers were inside the house, Standridge fired a shot. The bullet went through the drywall in the hallway next to where a deputy was standing.
“Dry wall blasted into my eyes and I advised dispatch ‘shots fired’ and retreated to cover while trying to wipe the dry wall out of my eyes,” the officer wrote in the report.
An elderly woman was also in the residence and another officer broke a window to allow her to escape.
That officer got the woman out of the residence and drove her to a safe location to be checked by a med unit, before that officer returned to the scene.
Meanwhile, Standridge fired another shot inside the residence. He reportedly told deputies he was not coming out and they were going to have to shoot him or he’d shoot himself.
JCSO officers were ultimately able to talk Standridge into turning himself in peacefully. According to the report, he slid a handgun into the hallway and came out with his hands up, holding a beer in one hand.
"I thank God that our three deputies were able to go home to the family," Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum said.
