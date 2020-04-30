Although Gov. Brian Kemp began moving last week to reopen some state businesses amid the virus outbreak, many local restaurants aren't yet ready to again offer dine-in food service.
The state relaxed some of its rules starting last week, allowing hair salons, gyms and some other small businesses to reopen. Many local hair salons have reopened, but a few have chosen to remain closed for a while longer.
Despite that, there is anecdotal evidence that more people were out and about late last week, a trend that apparently reflects what is happening nationwide as people tire of sheltering-in-place and begin to get out more. Traffic around Jackson County was heaver last Friday than it had been in previous weeks.
The state's sheltering in place order is set to expire this Thursday, April 30. In a Monday news conference, the governor didn't indicate if he would extend the order later this week.
RESTAURANTS
Earlier this week, restaurants were allowed to reopen for dine-in service, although with a number of restrictions in place. Despite that, most local restaurants are offering take-out or drive-thru service, but say they aren't ready to again open their dining rooms.
"We aren’t ready to open up the dining area at this time," said Beef O'Bradys in Jefferson. "We are anxious to get back to normal and to see our guest however at this time we feel we should wait from a safety stand point to protect all involved a bit longer. Currently we will continue to offer curbside pick up by calling or ordering online."
Most downtown Commerce restaurants are also remaining closed, said a spokesman for Commerce Mainstreet.
"Most of our restaurants are continuing curbside for a few more weeks to protect everyone," they said. The status of Commerce restaurants was a topic at this week's Commerce DDA meeting (see other news story.)
Sliced on Elm in Commerce said in a Facebook post it would remain closed except for take-out orders.
"We will be closed (Monday) to clean and re-stock the restaurant, and when we open (Tuesday), we will still be doing only Take Out and To-Go orders," Sliced said in a Facebook posting. "Curbside pick-up is still available. We will be looking at this day-to-day to make the best decisions for our employees and our customers health."
That idea was also echoed by an employee at Gringo's Mexican Grill and Cantina in Jefferson who said the business would continue to offer carry-out service, but would keep its dining room closed for a couple more weeks to gauge the impact of the virus a little longer.
Economic considerations under the state's rules was also a consideration with some local restaurants.
"We are not opening for dine in on Monday," said a spokesman for Friends in Jefferson. "First, the public is not ready for it. Second, abiding by the Governor's guidelines for reopening basically only allows us to operate at a 20% maximum capacity and obviously that makes it a futile effort. Otherwise, we dont have a master plan. We're at the mercy of the virus."
At least one local restaurant decided to close its doors for good last week due to the impact of the virus on its business.
"It’s with great sadness that we announce the permanent closing of Sweets and Ices/Chili Dawgs at the end of day (Friday)" said the restaurant in a Facebook posting. "We simply are unable to continue to operate and do not feel that reopening for dining room service is safe at this time."
In Braselton, Cotton Calf and Stonewall's BBQ said they will be offering limited dine-in seating, but the Braselton Brewing Company and Galloping Galette said they will wait a while longer before reopening their dining rooms for patrons.
With theaters, GTC Commerce Cinemas, which closed temporarily in March, has not announced plans for when it will reopen.
