1. Why are you running for this office? What are your main platform points?
I am seeking re-election because I would like to keep serving the citizens of Commerce. This is my home. I am a lifelong resident and have a great interest in the future of our City. My platform is to focus on public safety and the growth that is coming. We can’t stop it, only do our best to control it.
2. How do you think growth in your town or school system should be managed in the coming years?
Jackson County is one of the fastest growing counties in the country. Growth is going to happen and our only option is to control the WAY we grow. We do this through our planning and zoning and we are blessed to have a great group of citizens giving their time and talents serving on this board with the knowledge of how to grow in the right way. They are not only looking at the new homes but protecting the current property values as well.
3. What do you consider the top challenges your local government will face in the next 10 years? As a city council or school board member, what would you do to address those challenges?
The top challenges are all byproducts from growth. Services such as power, water and sewer, gas and police and fire protection. As we grow so does the demand for these services. The city is in great shape because of the decisions made 20 years ago and our focus must be a long term focus. We must plan now for the future generations that will call Commerce home. We address these challenges by securing our utilities and services and expanding them to accommodate the growth.
4. Please outline a brief biography and resume of yourself:
I am a lifelong citizen of Commerce. I graduated from Commerce High School in 1982 and have served as Ward 3 councilman for 16 years. I served 6 years on the GMA board of directors and am currently serving on the Electric Cities of Georgia board of directors, I have served as chairman for this board for 2 years. The City of Commerce is a member of Electric Cities of Georgia and we use them for the training of our lineman and for Economic Development that brings Industry and jobs to our area. I am a member of the Commerce Athletic Booster Club and Maysville Baptist Church.
