1. Why are you running for this office? What are your main platform points?
I am running for City Council of Arcade because I want to represent my community within the local government. There is no one from my section of town in the current City Council. I want to do my part to make Arcade a great place to live.
I believe government should be transparent, efficient, and limited. As a member of Arcade City Council I will work to:
- increase community involvement and communication with citizens
- invest in and utilize public spaces
- achieve growth with balanced development
2. How do you think growth in your town or school system should be managed in the coming years?
Growth should be encouraged while keeping the rural feel of the area. People live in this area because they enjoy living in a small town with large lots while not being too far away from the conveniences of larger towns and cities. We do have room for growth but it should be balanced. Any subdivisions should have large lots to retain the rural atmosphere. I also think it should be easy for small businesses to start or expand. I do not think it is a good idea for national chain stores to expand into Arcade.
3. What do you consider the top challenges your local government will face in the next 10 years? As a city council or school board member, what would you do to address those challenges?
The top challenges Arcade will face in the next 10 years are: municipal revenue, job growth, a skilled workforce, and high paying jobs. These challenges are related to workforce development and can be addressed with the same approach. As a city council member, I will work closely with the Empower College and Career Center, as well as high schools and colleges in the area to make sure our citizens have 21st Century skills. These include critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, communication, and technology literacy, just to name a few. If we have a skilled workforce, this will attract employers to the area with high paying jobs. As the city grows and employers move into the area, this will also increase municipal revenue. Arcade is a great city and we need to ensure that our young people stay in the area after they graduate high school or college. They are our future growth.
4. Please outline a brief biography and resume of yourself:
I am a life-long learner and educator. I am currently a math instructor for the University System of Georgia. I began my career in telecommunications, installing cell towers with Ericsson and AT&T. I then taught high school math for 12 years and college level math for 5 years. At the college level, I have taught adult education, diploma level, and degree level courses for the Technical College System of Georgia as well as the University System of Georgia. I am an advocate for dual enrollment and having an educated workforce. I have an A.A.S. in Electronics Engineering Technology, a B.S. in Business Management, a M.Ed. in Secondary Mathematics, and an Ed.S. in Curriculum and Instruction. When I am not in the classroom, I can be found spending time with my husband of 19 years Dan, our four children, and animals.
