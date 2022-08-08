Maysville plans a special election Nov. 8 to fill an unexpired term on the Maysville City Council.
Qualifying for the Ward 1 seat, which runs through the end of 2025, will be held Aug. 15 beginning at 8:30 a.m. through Aug. 17 at 4:30 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Maysville plans a special election Nov. 8 to fill an unexpired term on the Maysville City Council.
Qualifying for the Ward 1 seat, which runs through the end of 2025, will be held Aug. 15 beginning at 8:30 a.m. through Aug. 17 at 4:30 p.m.
The qualifying fee is $72. All interested in running for the Ward 1 seat can pickup a qualifying packet at Maysville City Hall.
The Nov. 8 special election will be held at Stonepath Independent Church.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.