Katie Warwick was recently appointed the new principal for Maysville Elementary School. Warwick has served in education for more than 20 years and has been with the Jackson County School System since 2016, where she currently serves as a curriculum coordinator. Warwick has also held roles as a math instructional specialist, elementary school teacher and gifted teacher throughout her educational career.
“I hope the Maysville Elementary School community will join me in welcoming Dr. Katie Warwick,” said Philip Brown, the incoming superintendent for the JCSS. “Dr. Warwick is a proven leader within the Jackson County School System, who is invested in the students and teachers at Maysville Elementary. I know she is excited to build upon the great work already happening at their school.”
Warwick received her bachelor’s, master’s and specialist degrees from Piedmont College. She earned her doctorate in educational leadership from Keiser University in 2014.
Warwick is married to Randy Warwick. Together, they have three children: Olivia, Abbigail and Trey.
The need for a new principal was created when Michele Archibald was appointed the director of elementary education for the upcoming school year. Archibald has been the principal for seven years.
“Dr. Archibald has led Maysville Elementary School to be known as amazing Maysville,“ said April Howard, superintendent of the JCSS. “The leadership team and staff have embraced a culture of excellence with an absolute commitment to all children, their families, and the entire Maysville community. As we welcome Dr. Katie Warwick as principal at Maysville Elementary School, we thank Dr. Archibald for her tremendous investment of the heart. We send our congratulations to Dr. Archibald, as she becomes the Director of Elementary Education, and Dr. Warwick as she joins a special place, Maysville Elementary School.”
