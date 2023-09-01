Kevin McCook has announced his intention to run for Sheriff of Jackson County.
McCook and his wife of 28 years, Dawn, are part of six generations to live here. They have two adult children, Kaleb McCook and Kyla (McCook) Martin.
After graduating from Commerce High School, McCook joined the United States Marine Corps and served in the Persian Gulf War. He attended Bob Jones University and later Toccoa Falls College. McCook worked locally as a youth pastor for a decade helping teenagers and young adults grow in their faith. He also led mission trips in the U. S. and abroad.
McCook owned and operated a commercial grading company for several years giving him insight into the business world. He currently works at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office with 15 years of experience. Coming up through the ranks, McCook has worked for both past Sheriff Stan Evans and current Sheriff Janis Mangum.
He is the Training Director for the sheriff’s office. McCook oversees the training and associated records for all employees while keeping them up to date on current law and case law, in addition to practical hands-on and weapons-related courses. To the general public, McCook teaches a Citizen’s Firearms class and created the church safety, active shooter and self defense classes taught throughout the county.
McCook said he believes connecting the sheriff’s office with the community, as well as with other first responder agencies, is vital.
“Jackson County is experiencing a significant transition period due to rapid industrial and population growth," McCook said. "A lot of crime comes with it, too. People live in Jackson County for a quiet, peaceful life, a life without fear. They want to go to the grocery store or get gas without having to look over their shoulders. Homeowners want to go to work and have confidence their belongings will still be there when they return. Parents want their children to play in neighborhoods and parks without predators lurking about. Drug overdoses are increasing exponentially as are the numbers of individuals with mental health issues. The community is changing. The processes to deal with these dangers must adapt accordingly but treating people with courtesy and fairness must never change. Jackson County is a wonderful place to live, and I aim to keep it that way, but it will take all of us working together.”
“The office I seek is about the people of Jackson County. I come from a long line of Christian servant leaders, such as my grandfather Roy Beck. Generations of family that put people ahead of titles, power and positions. Folks who know a true servant’s heart comes from the Lord.”
The McCooks continue to serve the community in their personal lives by helping meet the needs of the poor, hungry and addicted among us. They actively serve at 12Stone Church in Jefferson.
“I and my family, have invested everything — our homes, our education, our work, our lives — in Jackson County," McCook said. "It would be my honor to serve as your next Sheriff.”
You can contact McCook at McCookforSheriff.com.
