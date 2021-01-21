Lauren W. “Bubba” McDonald was recently sworn-in as Public Service Commissioner at a ceremony held in Jackson County.
McDonald, who is from Jackson County, secured reelection in the Jan. 5 runoff, defeating Democratic challenger Daniel Blackman.
The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Jackson County Courthouse on Jan. 20.
“I am honored to have secured this seat on the Public Service Commission for my final term,” stated McDonald. “With the outcome of our recent elections, I do not take anything for granted and I could not be more proud to serve Georgia citizens as we focus on protecting consumers in uncertain times.”
McDonald's political career began in Jackson County in 1968.
He stepped into public service at a young age and was elected to the Jackson County Board of Commissioners. Within one year, he was elected to the board of managers for the Association of County Commissioners in Georgia. He then spent 20 years in service as a State Representative prior to being appointed, and then subsequently elected to serve on the Public Service Commission.
The Georgia Public Service Commission regulates essential utility services, including telecommunications, electric and natural gas services.
“Now more than ever, it is critical that we stand firm to protect Georgia residents and businesses,” emphasized McDonald. “I remain committed to low rates, renewable energy, and clean air for all Georgians.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.