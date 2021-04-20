Jefferson High School has a new principal.
Assistant principal Rob McFerrin was hired last week to replaces Brian Moore at JHS.
Moore will become assistant superintendent in the new school year.
McFerrin had previously been assistant principal and athletic director at Winder-Barrow High School before coming to Jefferson in 2019. Prior to that, he had been a teacher in the Gwinnett County School System.
McFerrin is the son of legendary football coach T. McFerrin who led the JHS Dragons to a state championship in 2012.
The system also has a new middle school principal. Carol Ann Knight was named JMS principal in March to replace Melanie Sigler, who is retiring. Knight had been assistant principal at Jefferson Academy.
Samantha Barrett and Chrissy Joiner were named as assistant principals at JA at the April meeting of the Jefferson Board of Education.
Jessica Ferguson was named assistant principal at Jefferson Elementary School following the resignation of Carla Truelove.
OTHER PERSONNEL MOVES
In other personnel action, the BOE approved hiring the following teachers:
Former Commerce High School football coach Michael Brown at JHS; Erin Strickland, JES; Melinda Riley, JES; Maggie Britt, JES; Jeannie Beasley, JES; Sherry Booth, JA; Christine Walker, JMS; Walt Massey, JMS; Chantel Vacca, JMS; Krista Lord, JMS; Vikki Carter, JMS; Rebekah Adams, JHS; Jessica Copeland, JHS; Lauren Patty, JHS; Diego Vacca, JHS; Kenos Lord, JMS parapro; and Devon Gales, JES parapro.
Transferrs from within the system include: Jade Spratling to JES counselor; Timbrlie McEver from JA to JMS teacher; Bonnie Orr from JA to JES teacher; Janie sermons from JHS to JMS teacher; Carla Fowler from teacher to data management specialist; DeMaris Hooper from JHS teacher to MTSS/504 coordinator for JHS and JMS; Lori Alexander to K-12 gifted coordinator and MTSS/504 coordinator; and Connie Lynn to JES cafeteria manager.
The board also approved Melanie Stoudenmire from part-time to full-time JES teacher; and accepted the resignations of Elizabeth McKenzie, Morgan Akin, Casey Nissenbaum and Adrian Dunegan.
