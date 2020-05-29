Jefferson Schools officially have a new superintendent.
The Jefferson Board of Education (BOE) voted unanimously May 29 to appoint assistant superintendent Donna McMullan as the system’s new superintendent after having designated her for that position earlier this month.
She’ll replace long-time superintendent John Jackson, who is retiring after 23 years on the job. His final day is June 30. McMullan, whose contract has been negotiated, will take over on July 1.
“First of all, I would would like to thank the board for providing me with this opportunity and the confidence you have in me in serving in this role,” McMullan said.
McMullan worked for over 20 years under Jackson, who originally came to Jefferson in the 1980s as a high school principal and then moved on to other jobs before returning as superintendent in 1997.
McMullan thanked Jackson for his mentorship.
“It’s been an honor to work with him for over 20 years … I appreciate the dedication, his devotion,” said McMullan, whose ties to Jackson date back to when she was a student at Jefferson High School while Jackson served as principal. “Under his leadership, I can say I have grown both personally and professionally, and I am excited about the future. I’m excited to continue my work with the fine people in Jefferson and am dedicated to carrying on the tradition of excellence.”
Jackson said he “couldn’t be prouder” of McMullan as she moves into his position.
Board member Willie Hughey noted that all three school systems in Jackson County (Commerce, Jackson County and Jefferson) will now be headed up by women with McMullan’s hiring.
“I guess we may be setting a standard here for other systems to look at,” Hughey said.
McMullan takes over Jefferson Schools during a period of uncertainty with the COVID-19 pandemic having forced an early end to the 2020-21 school year across the nation.
“I know, moving into the future as we look to the next few months, there is quite a bit of anxiety among our families, our staff, our community members regarding what might the 2020-21 school year look like.”
To that end, McMullan said the system will continue to spend “a considerable amount of time” gathering information with state and local officials, healthcare providers, parents and staff.
“We will keep student-staff well-being as our top priority as we open up the new school year,” she said.
CLOSED SESSION
In addition to appointing McMullan to her new post, the school board also met in closed session to discuss personnel, but took no action upon re-opening the meeting.
