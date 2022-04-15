MedLink Georgia, Inc. has opened new podiatry office at 679 Hospital Road in Commerce.
Their new location, formerly The Family Foot Care Center, will offer a wide variety of professional podiatry services for patients of all ages. Dr. Rodney A. Raker, DPM and his team have been serving patients in Commerce for six years.
This new office is the third MedLink location in Jackson County. MedLink has two family health centers that offer primary care services located in Commerce and Jefferson. MedLink accepts most insurances, Medicare, Medicaid, and offers a sliding fee scale for those who are uninsured or underinsured. MedLink Georgia also offers podiatry services at their other newly acquired offices in Hartwell and Toccoa. The company also announced plans to open a podiatry practice in Cleveland and Clayton in May of this year. All offices are currently accepting new patients. Appointments can be made by calling 706-521-3113.
