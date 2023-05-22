(EDITOR'S NOTE: Nick Geiman was the sole qualifier for the City of Pendergrass mayoral position. Geiman will fill the seat following the death of long-time Mayor Monk Tolbert. While the mayoral race is not contested, there are two contested city council seats that will be decided on June 20. Those candidates' questionnaires will be published in next week's issue of The Jackson Herald.)
What in your background makes you qualified for this position?
My early background is like many people involved in service-oriented positions for the public. I found I took pride in being responsive and responsible to people. The first thing I learned was to listen. Early on, I found that being present in the moment provided you with an advantage. It could supply you with knowledge, empathy, and direction. In other leadership positions I’ve held, I began to understand this same foundation applied to managing people and businesses as well. I got excited when a team worked together for success!
The more involved I became in public service, the more I found my calling. I believe in this community, and I am excited about its future! I want to lead through service, and I want to inspire others to join me. We can work together to share a vision for the future of Pendergrass and continue to create community and a positive direction for our citizens.
How do you think Pendergrass’ growth should be managed in the coming years?
There are many definitions of growth and I feel that it is important which one we chose as we move forward as a community. Growth, defined, is the process of developing or maturing physically, mentally or emotionally. Everyone has an individual viewpoint regarding the growth of Jackson County and the many municipalities that make up this beautiful part of our state. Many individuals fear growth and the inevitable change it brings, while others fear the lack of growth for the dangers associated with standing still.
In the case of Pendergrass, and Jackson County as a whole, growth is like a river. It is here and we now have a responsibility to manage its future. The first step is to mature physically. We as citizens, business owners and patrons need to ensure there is a path for this growth. Growth does not ensure success, but being prepared will allow us to ensure we have the assets our communities need now, and in the future. That maturity will include open communication between our municipalities, county and other agencies to ensure our goals are set for a successful future together.
Our views do not have to align, and frankly, we need to be sure we are diverse. That is why we must have our minds set to mentally open these lines of communication to be effective, fair and efficient with our taxpayer money. It has been my priority to develop relationships with mayors, county commissioners and businesses in our area. I am particularly vested in the Jackson County School System because Holly and I send 3 of our 4 children there every day.
Emotional maturity for our community means that with this growth, we ensure that our children and families have a community on which they can count. I don’t remember a time when communities were more rocked by insecurity. We must take that into our own hands and build that security into our communities, so we can focus on the quality of our lives. We all want our families and children to feel safe. I have been serving as a public servant in Pendergrass because I believe in the heart and future of this community. I believe in growing stronger together to ensure that we not only preserve that belief, but we carry it into the future.
What are the top three issues facing Pendergrass in the next 10 years? How would you address these issues?
Infrastructure, childcare and city employee retention. None of these are unique to Pendergrass, or even Jackson County. Each of these issues needs to be handled aggressively and without pause.
- Infrastructure — City planning is essential, but so is working with the county and state as a team to have the best outcomes possible for the future, so we do not have to revisit as many current projects. I will do what is necessary to keep up with the growing demand, impact on our roads, and work with the state department of transportation to come to the best-case scenarios for our citizens.
- Childcare – Let us face it. Most households depend on two incomes. Childcare will be a big decision maker for both families and economic development. The problem exists on two different fronts: The owner and the patron. Owners are met with high insurance and facility costs, as well as rising labor costs for qualified employees. Patrons must pay for all those increased costs, making childcare unaffordable for those that need it most. Although I cannot fix this problem specifically, we can help encourage the private sector through strong commercial and industrial districts to help promote citizens to live, work, eat and play here within the city. Keeping residents close will help reduce the need for childcare in such abundance and help families thrive to the best of their abilities. For those who will not benefit from this plan, I will encourage, through every avenue I have available, daycare facilities to invest in our community so everyone has an opportunity to enjoy their family and community as much as possible without driving so far to seek childcare.
- City/governmental employees — From the courts, street department and police, as well as other first responders, are in critical need. I am working with advocates, employees of our city, as well as other agencies, in partnership with nationwide leadership, to help develop programs and incentives to attract, retain and ultimately grow public safety governmental services. Pendergrass will prove to be an example of what a smaller city can accomplish, with its invaluable workforce. We already have amazing staff and law enforcement officers and know we can build upon that for our future. I believe you must invest in people to have people invest in you.
Please provide a short biography of yourself
My wife, Holly, and I have four younger children. Our two oldest boys are Avery and Brycen, and our two youngest girls are Adeline and Riley. I also have a high schooler, Jackson, who lives with his mother and attends school in Gwinnett County. Having little eyes look out in a world so divided, I hold community outreach and development as a top priority.
We have taken an active role in our community through our local school system, our Parks & Rec Department, and numerous local charities. We also enjoy spreading some extra Christmas cheer ourselves to those in need during the holidays. The more I lead, the more I see the need. I have been on this journey for a few years now. Holding local leadership in several different positions, most recently as a council member for the City of Pendergrass, has allowed the opportunity to step up and advocate for the needs of our town and our citizens.
We are also huge advocates for autism awareness, especially centered towards ASD Level 3 (the most severe level of the autism spectrum disorder), as I have a younger brother, Thomas, that has been living with this diagnosis for 32 years. My wife and I are also business owners. And as we’ve grown, we have shifted our careers to focus on areas that we are passionate about. My wife and I co-founded an accounting, tax and consulting business centered around client growth and success. We are also building a day-support program for severely autistic adults to obtain care and development while simultaneously providing respite for families and caregivers of these adults. I am excited about being a part of this community and meeting so many new people!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.