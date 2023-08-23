Mallory Danner is running in the Sept. 19 special election for a seat on the Pendergrass City Council. See Danner’s response to The Jackson Herald’s candidate questionnaire below:
What in your background makes you qualified for this position?
I have worked in local government for the majority of my career, and I intend to spend the remainder of my career in this field. This gives me an additional perspective on issues, in addition to informed citizen.
As an Emergency Manager, I’m experienced in communicating and collaborating with stakeholders at all levels of government, the private sector, and the public, and creating innovative ways to solve issues.
I have several technical certificates and a diploma as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and Paramedic, associate’s degrees in Emergency Management and Emergency Services, a bachelor’s degree in Emergency Services Administration: Emergency Management & Disaster Assistance, and I am in my second year of the Master’s of Public Administration (MPA) program at the University of Georgia.
How do you think Pendergrass’ growth should be managed in the coming years?
Pendergrass’ growth needs to be carefully monitored and planned for. Uncomfortable, but honest and necessary, conversations need to occur between Pendergrass, surrounding municipalities, the county, and state government regarding the current state of our infrastructure (especially water/sewer, schools, and roads), and realistic projects and timelines need to be planned and implemented to develop these areas.
What are the top three issues facing Pendergrass in the next 10 years? If elected, how would you address these issues?
- Transparency and Integrity – Transparency is a “hot topic” in government recently, and everyone wants to state that transparency is an important value that they hold, whether individually or as an organization. In my experience, it is a highly talked about but rarely implemented value, unless leadership also holds themselves to a high level of integrity. Integrity is a value that I hold very high for myself and leadership in all areas of my life.
- Infrastructure – I addressed infrastructure in the question above.
- Public Safety/Emergency Services – With the growth of our community, public safety and emergency services need to be expanded to meet the needs of our growing city. The Pendergrass Police Department needs a police station where citizens can report non-emergent problems. The city needs to communicate with the North Jackson Fire Department, and their Fire Board, on how they can partner together to increase fire protection to our community; whether that’s assistance with recruitment, training, equipment, etc. For EMS, conversations have already begun with the county, but close monitoring is needed to ensure that an agreement is reached that is beneficial to Pendergrass, while also being good stewards of our citizen’s tax dollars.
Please provide a brief biography of yourself.
My husband and I have been married for 8 years. Together, we have a five-year-old son. Currently, I am the Deputy EMA Director for the county, but I have had a dedicated career in public service as a Paramedic and Emergency Manager in several counties and organizations in North Georgia.
