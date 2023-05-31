What in your background makes you qualified for this position?
I've been a 20-year resident of Pendergrass and try to stay informed of current news and issues in the city and county.
Growth should take into consideration available infrastructure, land use and existing resident concerns.
Growth should take into consideration available infrastructure, land use and existing resident concerns.
1. Housing — Vote for responsible development with citizen input
2. Infrastructure — Provide necessary and responsible services, ie proper street lighting, street maintenance, park and recreation areas, traffic control measures
3. Relationships — Work to improve Pendergrass relations with county, state, other local governments and press, which have been strained over the past decades
I've been a resident of Georgia for 24 years, moving to Gwinnett from Philadelphia suburbs.
I've been married 50 years with three married grown children (two live out of state) and six young grandchildren.
Retired from commercial door and hardware industry in 2020.
Moved to Pendergrass 20 years ago from Dacula.
