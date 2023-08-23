Bob Carter is a candidate in the Sept. 19 special election for the Pendergrass City Council. See his response to The Jackson Herald’s candidate questionnaire below:
What in your background makes you qualified for this position?
An effective city councilman possesses qualities such as strong leadership, excellent communication skills, adept problem-solving abilities, in-depth local knowledge, a collaborative spirit, adaptability, empathy, fiscal responsibility, constituent engagement, a forward-looking vision, open-mindedness, a sense of humor, a commitment to learning, and resilience.
I strongly believe that I possess every one of these qualities in abundance and demonstrate them daily.
First, as a small business owner of the Neighborhood Studio in Atlanta — a teaching and production studio in operation since 2016 that survived Covid and helps Aspiring Creatives become Working Creatives. I demonstrate my commitment to learning and teaching every week as I motivate, educate and empower my students to eventually become my associates as professional voice talents and working voice actors.
Second, as a media advisor with iHeartMedia and a broadcaster with over 30 years of professional experience internationally, while at the same time reporting daily traffic, news, and sports for North Georgia and the southeast regionally over the past 14 years. Most people have known me as “Carter” on almost every radio station in Atlanta, Birmingham, Myrtle Beach, Orlando, Charlotte and as far west as Little Rock at some point — on Your Georgia Country, Joy FM in Atlanta and in Macon, the Bull, V103, Power 96, Kiss 104, and as far back as Dave FM, 99X, Campus Live and even Album 88. I absolutely have the communication skills necessary to represent Pendergrass.
Third, in the spirit of collaboration and empathy, our studio is named The Neighborhood Studio because my wife, September, and I built it in the spirit of Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood and everything that he stood for — trust, love, respect and imagination. We knew many gifted and brilliant creatives in North Georgia and we wanted to work together with them. We also wanted to build a safe, fun and creative space for those who were curious about the creative arts where they could explore and discover their creative passions. I’m proud to say that we’ve done so.
Finally, I’m all about the TEAM (Together Everyone Achieves More) even to a fault. Hypothetically speaking, if my daughters were to play rec league soccer and the only way for them to be on a team was to have one more coach. That way, a certain park in West Jackson could have two teams of 12 and 13 players instead of 1 team of 25? I’d hypothetically coach that team — not only to help my kids or West Jackson’s rec league but also for every parent of those 25 girls who care about keeping their children engaged, healthy, having fun and forming friendships.
Then, still hypothetically speaking, it would then fall on the shoulders of the coach to accept the good, the bad and the ugly losses (and learnings) of the season and do whatever it takes to help those girls stay motivated and keep moving forward and focusing on improving themselves and their team. Hypothetically speaking, it would be obvious that a person like that cared fiercely about his daughters, his team’s development and especially about their long term growth as players and young adults. That person would definitely show accountability, compassion, empathy and resilience. They’d probably also have reasonably thick skin, a sense of humor and more than a little humility because they had to eat a whole heaping serving of crow every week for an entire season. Hypothetically speaking, that is. ;)
But, professionally speaking with regard to resilience, I’ve had to bounce back after station layoffs when music formats changed, I’ve been wiped out financially by Florida hurricanes in 2005 and then again later by Wall Street meltdowns in 2008, had to regroup, refocus and rebuild through Covid, and am now having to deal with AI changing entire industries not just in coming months or weeks but hour by hour. As an entrepreneur, I’ve been extremely fortunate and unfortunate at times. But, to have been successful in bouncing back and rebuilding my career across several different industries and in several different cities across America takes courage, resilience, and yes, therapy.
Change is scary when it happens to us. But, it’s a good thing when it comes from us. Therefore, it’s important for us to be proactive rather than reactive. So, even now I’m adapting to use new technology in media and creative arts and to be open to new opportunities when they present themselves. That’s why, as an entrepreneur, I’ve embraced that risk and been willing to recently expand my comfort zone in media sales and creative campaigns.
How do you think Pendergrass’ growth should be managed in the coming years?
I’m excited about what is happening for Pendergrass! Imagine if you could go back in history and change it for the better? What would you do? What would you change? Well, amazingly we can do that right now for future generations who will live in Pendergrass.
We have a fantastic opportunity to shape the present and future of our amazing town so that it will thrive and prosper in the weeks, months and years to come. Right now, we are actively building an information network to share what’s happening clearly and openly as the city leadership make informed decisions, address complex issues, engage with the community and contribute to the city’s growth and well-being. There will be transparency, accountability and trust that people can actually see, discuss and participate. The city planners have to channel their inner Tetris, SimCity and Minesweeper skills and expand roads, utilities and healthcare facilities.
Fortunately, Mayor Nick is already ahead of the curve because we already have a comprehensive city plan in place that was signed in last year as of Sept. 27, 2022. The plan is already laid out. We just have to make it happen and that is something I can definitely help to do if you elect me on Sept. 19.
What are the top three issues facing Pendergrass in the next 10 years? If elected, how would you address these issues?
I believe that the Top 3 Issues we face all involve managing our growth — infrastructure, economic development and our identity as a community.
Pendergrass is going through a growth spurt. We’ve gone from chicken, horse and cow farms to now having entire “house farms” with more on the way. We can’t stop it from happening any more than I can stop my 12, 11 and 10 year old kids from turning into pre-teens who are now somehow embarrassed to go to the movies with dad. Kids grow up. Cities do, too.
You can’t stop nature.
Whether you’re more of a gardener or a shepherd, when you try to choke something to prevent it from growing that’s never a good thing. But, you can nurture and guide that vegetable’s, fruit’s, kid’s or tree’s growth with water, sunlight, healthy nutrients and lots of manure.
You can train that dog’s, kid’s or city’s development so they grow up to demonstrate the wonderful values that you believe in. Or, you can not train or guide them and then you’ve got yourself an embarrassing problem.
Pendergrass’ motto is Pride, Progress & Possibilities.
As a parent, as a coach, as a city councilman... I proudly succeed when my kids succeed. I proudly succeed when my students succeed. I proudly succeed when Pendergrass succeeds.
Progress is happening right now all around our town and our region and we need to take advantage of all the possibilities that we can make happen together.
Picture our beautiful roads like 332 or John B. Brooks or 129 trying to stretch like rubber bands to accommodate more cars. Then, sooner than later the town’s plumbing is suddenly realizing it’s got to handle a city-sized coffee addiction all while convincing the power lines to line dance as they embrace their newfound role as superconducters of internet and electric connectedness.
We can either sit back in the recliner and complain as prices get higher or we can make sure that our kids here in town benefit from all the high paying jobs so they’re not left behind. As businesses are booming, we need to make sure that we have a highly skilled workforce to match what is needed around here.
Then, we also need to make sure that we clearly show the identity of our thriving community. Is it one that matches our motto?
We know that there’s the balancing act between growth and community identity. But, instead of looking at either side as “the Horse & Buggy Coalition” vs. “Tesla drivers” or “Keep Mayberry RFD forever” vs “1337speak,” how about if we think of Pendergrass as Governor Kemp’s shining example of the best of Georgia? Bringing in SK battery and other major companies of the future here to our region in order to embrace the traditions, the respect and the neighborly feeling that we have for one another. While our community also enjoys the benefits of modern technology and the pride of how incredible our expansion and progress has been, and how it is creating even more possibilities for us in the future. If you can show up to vote for me on Sept. 19, I promise that I will show up to vote for you as your elected representative. Thank you in advance for your time and consideration!
Please provide a brief biography of yourself.
Carter is an internationally recognized voice actor, broadcaster, director, independent filmmaker and creative director. He has been with iHeartMedia for over 14 years and in broadcasting in some capacity for over 3 decades. He is also skilled in business development, financial management and brand visibility and has over 2 decades of sales experience in the financial services industry and as a small business owner. In addition, Carter is actively involved in the community through his participation in the Georgia Game Developers Association, Georgia Production Partnership, as a soccer coach for his daughters’ team in Jackson County Parks & Rec, and through his own nonprofit, Volunteeroes, where Volunteers are Heroes. Bob is married with 3 kids, 2 dogs and 3 cats.
