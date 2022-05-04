Why are you running for this office? How does you background prepare you for this position?
I am running for Jackson County commissioner in district 3 because we need strategic leadership that does what’s best for the citizens and businesses of Jackson County. We don’t need another 10 years of top-down business as usual. I’m running because we need to bring innovative, state of the art technologies that will make doing business with the county more efficient and interactive.
As a successful local business owner, I have had a front row view of what doing business in Jackson county looks like — what works and what doesn’t work when it comes to doing business at the local level while having to interface on a more global one. My success as an entrepreneur has allowed me to develop the skill set to bring these new technologies and automations to the local business community of Jackson County. I am a results-driven pioneer who knows that when it comes to doing business locally and globally, we can do better, work smarter, and deliver better results when we have the right tools to work with. Jackson County needs a results-driven commissioner who will do the work, day in and day out, to make Jackson County a great place to work, live and play.
Prior to starting my own business, I was in the wire and cable business where cutting-edge technologies were a must. Because I have worked with these innovative technologies for my entire career I understand them. know how to use them, and I know how to help implement them.
What are the top 3 issues you see affecting the county in the next 5 years? What do you propose to do about them?
Traffic and roads: This has to be a priority. All though some of the most congested roads are state road and are GDOT responsibility, there are plenty of county roads that need to be addressed. We are going to have to work with our state representatives on getting some of our projects moved forward on the GDOT calendar so that we can get the construction moving.
Broadband: Covid really put a spotlight on the lack of internet infrastructure in our county. When kids try to do schooling from home, their parents have to take them to a local business to find wifi access or sit in their car to obtain online connection. This, again, shows how far behind we are as a county with respect to online access for children, businesses and the family unit.
Water. For many residents of Jackson County, this is the biggest issue as our water supply gets tighter and tighter. Forward thinking and planning are needed to solve the water shortages that we could be facing which will require a collaborative effort between business and industry. My deep roots in the community and extensive contacts and influence, allow me to be the right man to help lead this effort bringing the right people to the table.
Home prices. With a red-hot housing market continue to explode throughout Jackson County, strategic leadership is needed. While home prices have skyrocketed in the last few years, the threat of a housing bubble is a warning we hear from the titans of Wall Street. Business as usual will not stand the test of an unstable and unpredictable economy.
Abraham Lincoln said, “The dogmas of the quiet past are inadequate to the stormy present. The occasion. Is piled high with difficulty and we must rise with the occasion. As our case (situation) is new, we must think anew and act anew. “
Do you support the county’s 1-year moratorium on new residential rezoning? Do you support plans to increase the minimum residential lot size to 1/2 acre or more in the county?
Moratoriums can be a tool to temporarily stop building from continuing, but it should be a last resort and only used if your plan has failed. Had the planning commission and the commissioner’s themselves held true to the strategic plan and land use maps, and worked in a more strategic way, they could have managed the growth much better and not had to enact the moratorium. One of the more predictable outcomes from the moratorium is rising cost of houses. When you restrict the supply, i.e. no new home permits, the cost of the existing homes will go up and you begin denying access. As a homeowner in Jackson County, I, too, enjoyed the increase in value of my home. Unfortunately, the moratorium aided in the rise of the average cost of homes in Jackson County, driving the dream of home ownership further away from the middle class.
The ½ acre or more lot size isn’t a bad place to land. However, the prices of homes will continue to increase. The bigger the lot size, the more the lot costs. The more the lot costs, the higher the value of the home built; driving the finished cost up. It’s a tradeoff and still hasn’t addressed the issue of making home ownership nearly impossible for that a first-year schoolteacher or a firefighter couple — middle class citizens of Jackson County.
How would you propose addressing the need for lower cost “workforce” housing in the county? Do you support allowing apartments and higher-density housing in some areas?
This is going to take the effort of the entire county and there is no one solution fixes all. I have talked with multiple mayors, town council members, developers, small business owners, large business executives, local HOA boards and local workers about this kind of collaboration. Not one person has said they weren’t interested or that they wouldn’t push to have this kind of discussion. They all really want to be able to prove the “workforce” housing that we so desperately need.
When the people of Jackson County are given a voice and input into the future design of the county, I truly believe you will end up with a greater Jackson County where everyone wants to live, work and play.
The construction of large warehouses and distribution centers has become controversial in the county; how do you propose balancing the need for an industrial tax base with the negative impacts that can come from large warehouse-type projects (ie. traffic, aesthetics, environmental concerns, etc.)?
In short: town centers. I would love to see something like a Suwanee Town Center type project or similar projects in Jackson County. Where you have a blend of traditional neighborhoods, 100,000 square feet of retail space, 87,000 square feet of office space, townhomes and condominiums all wrapped with 10 acres of a part or agriculture, you build the idea of common community into the ethos of the different parts of Jackson County. I see beautifully designed area, that carry a large addition to the collective tax digest and is its own economy for the residents that live there. They truly can live, work and play in a space that is about 60 acres and not have to travel to do it.
Do you support redoing the county’s homestead exemption rules to allow for a much larger property tax break for senior citizens? If so, what would you propose?
I have talked with dozens of people and officials about this very thing. Specifically, we talk about the school portion of the millage rate as it pertains to seniors. As it currently stands, there isn’t a lot we can do immediately about the seniors paying the school taxes. I heard over and over that if we removed the tax revenue that the senior population provides, without replacing it, we would bankrupt the county.
Being that my grandmother is 91 years old and lives on Social Security, I am very sympathetic to the everyday decisions people have to make between buying medications and food sometimes. I’d love to be able to take that burden off of seniors. I would like to see a strategic plan laid out for how we might make this tax reduction possible. As a hypothetical example, let’s say as a community we get together, and the community decides that we will bring in a Target to be built in Jackson County, but the tradeoff is that the taxes that target pays on a local level, would begin to offset the taxes for seniors at a certain age level. If we could bring in some strategically chosen commercial opportunities with the intention of off setting not just the senior citizen taxes, but the tax burden on homes in general, I think people would be more willing to discuss those opportunities. Especially if they have a say in who we recruit to bring in.
Jackson County’s history is tied to agriculture and there is a lot of agricultural land and farms still operating. However, development pressures are changing that landscape since some large landowners can sell their undeveloped land for a high price in the current market. How would you propose protecting existing farms from that kind of development pressure? Would you support the county using transferable development rights (TDRs) to protect agricultural property by allowing higher density developments in other areas where agricultural use is unlikely?
A definition of Transferable Development Rights or TDR program is a program designed to work with strategic plans for a community and using financial incentives that will accommodate higher density growth while protecting greenspace at the same time.
Because land is restricted by the county and can’t be developed, it’s worth less money, but the land that can be developed is now worth more money, there is conflict about who gets to be in which group. How do we fix that? Basically, the value per acre is averaged across the county. Here is a hypothetical scenario. Let’s say the average value is $10,000 per acre. The land that can’t be developed is now worth $5,000 per acre, but the land that can be developed is worth $15,000 per acre. To use the TDR program, the approved to be developed areas will get $10,000 per acre and the remaining $5,000 per acre of the $15,000 will go into a bank account. When the landowner that was restricted by the county sells his land for $5,000 per acre, the money comes out of the bank account and adds the additional $5,000 per acre to their sales price, making their sale also worth $10,000 per acre. The object is for everyone to get the same value for their property while preserving greenspace and agriculture.
This program is being used in certain parts of Georgia like Madison County. It has also been used in other places across the US and in other countries. The issue I see with the TDR program is, it could conflict with a landowner’s ability to get highest market value for their property. Who decides who falls into which category? TDRs could be in the discussion, but that needs to be considered in our community collaboration and not decided by the government. Landowners deserve the opportunity to maximize their assets value when they decide to sell.
Another option is partnering with conservancy group like the Athens Conservancy. They help communities in a few different ways. They can purchase land themselves or they can help communities get grants and raise money. This is just one more option to help in the protection of some of our greenspace and agriculture.
A third option is commercial linkage fees. It’s based on commercial development and charges a price per square foot based on the type of commercial development. The communities that currently use this method charge $0-$15 per square foot depending on retail space vs. warehouse space. This money can be used to help acquire land for the county to preserve. It can also be used to work on roads, or even help with the cost of workforce housing.
