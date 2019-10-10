BOBBY REDMON (incumbent)
1. Why are you running for this office? What are your main platform points?
I have been honored to serve the citizens of Ward 4 for the past four years, and I look forward to working together for another four. Commerce is my home not just the place I live. I love working along side the residents of Commerce that are passionate about our city, our schools and our community.
I will bring experience, vision, and commitment for another four years:
• EXPERIENCE
My 40 years’ experience in construction, both residential and commercial, is exactly what Commerce and Ward 4 needs for the next four years.
• VISION
My vision includes high standards for Ward 4, and I will hold developers and builders accountable for what is best for Commerce. I do not desire a population of rooftops, but rather a community of households that is invested in Commerce and the sense of home it offers.
• Commitment
My entire immediate family lives in Ward 4, and I am committed to ensuring its future for them and you. Let’s work together for another four years, because I am committed to serving this growing community.
2. How do you think growth in your town or school system should be managed in the coming years?
Commerce is not looking for growth necessarily, but growth is coming for Commerce, regardless. To ensure that our eminent growth is positive, we must work with landowners, developers, and builders to bring quality developments for Commerce. In residential growth, we must sustain housing that will grow our tax digest and fulfill a housing need for our community. In commercial growth, we will continue to recruit businesses that will invest in our community for years to come.
3. What do you consider the top challenges your local government will face in the next 10 years? As a city council or school board member, what would you do to address those challenges?
Not to be redundant, but the answer again here is growth. In addition to the tasks outlined in response to Question #2, we must handle our growth while still maintaining the character of Commerce.
Tied to growth, will be infrastructure. As a city council, we will need to continue to upgrade and expand our roads and utilities to service a thriving city. We will need to improve or replace some of our facilities; we recently completed a study projecting the needs for our recreation department. I’m excited to work with the recreation department staff to better serve our city's growing needs. I also look forward to continue working on our zoning and ordinances with our Planning/Development and Code Enforcement Departments, not just for the growth, but to protect the integrity of our community and property values.
4. Please outline a brief biography and resume of yourself:
PERSONAL
• Married to Angie for 40 years. Two children, Erin Redmon Moore (Kyle) and Eric ``Radio’’ Redmon. Three grandchildren: Cooper, Harper, and Chapman Moore.
• Proud that my children graduated from Commerce City Schools, as will my grandchildren.
• Lived in Commerce for over 30 years now.
• Member of Maysville Baptist Church, active in the Outdoorsmen Ministry.
BUSINESS / LEADERSHIP
• 40 years in the construction industry, residential and commercial. Was a former local builder for over 10 years.
• Employed by Shell McElroy Construction as a Senior Superintendent. Managing building projects ranging from 30 million to 150 million.
• Certified LEAD Professional, OSHA continuing education training, Leadership training through Associated Builders and Contractors of Georgia, Georgia Soil and Water Conservation Commission certified.
PUBLIC SERVICE
• Commerce Fire Department, over 20 years of service. Retired as Captain in 2015.
• Commerce Athletic Booster Club, over 30 years of active service.
• Commerce Football Film Crew, 25 years.
• Eric Redmon Foundation, a service foundation founded with family and friends following my son’s car accident to give back to this community. Manage annual fundraisers benefitting local Boys and Girls Clubs, local families dealing with traumatic brain injuries, and the Ronald McDonald House of Atlanta, among others.
SAM COTTON
1. Why are you running for this office? What are your main platform points?
I am running for councilman for Ward 4 because I want to serve my community. As your councilman, I look forward to speaking on your behalf. I want to help Commerce grow in a way that is beneficial to everyone involved.
2. How do you think growth in your town or school system should be managed in the coming years?
Commerce is going to continue to grow and we need to be able to manage it in such a way that benefits our citizens. We need to manage this growth so that we are able to keep the integrity and the small-town feeling everyone living here has grown to love. The City Council will need to work together with others in order to meet the needs of our community.
3. What do you consider the top challenges your local government will face in the next 10 years? As a city council or school board member, what would you do to address those challenges?
I feel that the next 10 years will be a challenge in dealing with the influx of new members into our communities and schools. Our plan of action needs to be implemented in a way that is beneficial for the city and the citizens. I plan on listening to the concerns and voicing these concerns for Ward 4.
4. Please outline a brief biography and resume of yourself:
My name is Samuel Dillard Cotton and I am looking forward to becoming your Councilman in Ward 4. I was born in 1971 in Ellenwood. At the age of four, my family moved us back to Commerce where my mother grew up. I attended Commerce City Schools as did my wife and now our daughter. I have lived in Commerce for most of my life. It has been a joy to rear our daughter in an area where we both grew up. I have been employed in downtown Commerce for the past four years, and I look forward to serving our community in the future.
