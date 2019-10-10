BILL DAVIS
1. Why are you running for office?
As a board member, I have the opportunity to make decisions that are in the best interest of all the students in our school system. When decisions have to be made, I have the experience as a board member to offer sound advice based upon my historical knowledge of our school system. My tenure on the Board has allowed me to be a part of approving every employee in the system. Therefore, I would like to continue to be an active part of serving a system that educates the future of our community.
What are your main platform points?
As our community grows and changes over the next four years, I would like to make decisions that will protect and help our school system. Also, as the community grows and changes, it is important to keep our school system safe for students and employees. Finally, as a board member, I will continue to make decisions based upon what is best for ALL students in our school system.
2. How do you think growth in your town or school system should be managed in the coming years?
Our school system has consistently experienced slow growth for the last several years. During that growth, the Board has worked closely with the superintendent to approve class size resolutions that will keep our class sizes manageable and promote student achievement. Just recently, the Board approved charging tuition for out of district students. In the coming years, the tuition for out of district students will supplement the local and state funds that the school system receives. Having a proactive approach and being as prepared as possible for the growth will benefit our school system as the community experiences growth.
3. What do you consider the top challenges your local government will face in the next 10 years?
In the next ten years, our community will change due to industrial and residential growth. With change, there are challenges. The top challenges will be making decisions that create a balance between new ideas and the culture of our community. In the next four years, the Board will need to be open to the new ideas that surface as a result of new people moving into our community to live and work. At the same time, the Board will work to maintain the traditions of our school community.
As a city council or school board member, what would you do to address those challenges?
As a board member, I will address those challenges by making decisions focused on what is best for children. If school board members keep the best interest of the students in mind, the school system will maintain a healthy school climate and a positive school culture.
4. Please outline a brief biography and resume of yourself.
• Bill Davis- Born and raised in Commerce, Georgia
• Married to Barbara Davis
• We have two sons, Greg, and Derrick (Tiffany).
• We have six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
KNOX SMITH
1. Why are you running for office?
As a parent of children going through this school system and spouse to a teacher in this system, I have a strong vested interest in the dynamic growth of our education system offered in this community, of which I have been a life-long member.
What are your main platform goals?
My main goals as a member of the board are to work with other board members and city officials to determine the most effective way to lower taxes and promote positive growth for the City of Commerce and the Commerce City School System.
2. How do you think growth in your town or school system should be managed in the coming years?
Growth should be managed by both the Commerce City School Board of Education and the Commerce City Council working cohesively to promote a positive environment for both children to attend schools and families to reside.
3. What do you consider the top challenges your local government will face in the next 10 years?
Growth will be one of the top challenges we will face and being able to accommodate the amount of students that Commerce City Schools could potentially have in the near future.
As a city council or school board member, what would you do to address those challenges?
I would listen to the citizens’ concerns and ideas and work with the School Board to come up with short-term and long-term goals that are fiscally responsible for the citizens of Commerce.
4. Please outline a brief biography and resume of yourself:
My name is Knox Smith. I am a lifelong resident of Commerce and attended Commerce City Schools. I graduated from Commerce High School in 2002. After graduation, I started my career with Hall County Fire Services and went on to attend and complete recruit school with Commerce Fire Department in 2003. I have worked my way up through the ranks at Hall County to the position of Lieutenant. At Commerce Fire Department I have obtained the position of Captain. I have completed many fire service leadership classes throughout the years that I feel will help me in serving on the Commerce City Schools Board of Education. I served on the Commerce Planning and Zoning Board from 2012 -2014 and was Vice Chairman from 2013-2014. I am also a current member of the Commerce Kiwanis Club. I am married to Breanne Smith who is employed with Commerce City Schools and have 3 girls who will go through the Commerce City School System.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.