Crystal Hendrix

What in your background makes you qualified for this position?

I have worked in county government for 15 years where I served in the court system. I have worked with judges, district attorneys, civil and criminal attorneys, different law enforcement agencies, various elected officials and the general public. I have always had a passion and willingness to serve others. I have a bachelor’s degree from Mercer University in social science with my major in criminal justice. I also have an associate’s degree in radiologic technology from Lanier Technical College.

