What in your background makes you qualified for this position?
I have worked in county government for 15 years where I served in the court system. I have worked with judges, district attorneys, civil and criminal attorneys, different law enforcement agencies, various elected officials and the general public. I have always had a passion and willingness to serve others. I have a bachelor’s degree from Mercer University in social science with my major in criminal justice. I also have an associate’s degree in radiologic technology from Lanier Technical College.
How do you think Pendergrass’ growth should be managed in the coming years?
The growth of Pendergrass will best be managed through communication between local, county and state officials. Growth affects the community in diverse ways and to ensure that growth, we should make sure our infrastructure can handle the growth. We must build positive relationships with other local, county and state officials and work together for the betterment of our community.
What are the top three issues facing Pendergrass in the next 10 years? If elected, how would you address these issues?
1. Transparency in local government — If elected, I will be an advocate for the people. I will inform residents of proposed issues and changes within our city. I will be available for people to discuss their concerns and issues. I will be the voice of the people.
2. Growth — If elected, I would like to propose the establishment of committees to involve the community and other government officials on the needs of our community.
3. Infrastructure — If elected, I would support a stand alone police department, fire department, EMS services, schools, parks, etc. I would advocate strongly for these services so that our community residents can have access to those resources.
Please provide a brief biography of yourself.
My husband and I have been residents and homeowners in Pendergrass since 2019. We, along with our daughter, attend Free Chapel in Braselton. I serve on the Greet Team and First Impressions Team at church. I was a deputy clerk for Rockdale County for 15 years and pursued my degree in Criminal Justice. I then decided to pursue a job in healthcare so I went back to school and earned my degree in radiologic technology. I have been working in healthcare now for 7 years. I enjoy spending time with my family any chance I get. I love my community and I love living here in Pendergrass. I look forward to serving the community of Pendergrass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.