What in your background makes you qualified for this position?
I am a lifetime resident of Commerce, Ward 2. I am a former member of the planning commission. I have eight years’ experience on the city council and 15 years of public experience with a previous occupation.
How do you think Commerce’s growth should be managed in the coming years?
Making sure quality homes with quality material is being used during constructions.
Having adequate infrastructure in place prior to any constructions.
What are the top three issues facing Commerce in the next 10 years? If elected, how would you address these issues?
- Water/sewer – Adding additional reservoir and water treatment plant.
- Recreation- getting information from the director& Recreation board on the needs. And purchase adequate property.
- Growth - Seek state and federal grants to help with financial burdens of adding more infrastructure.
Please provide a brief biography of yourself.
- I am the youngest son of Jimmy and Dorothy Owensby.
- Lifetime resident to Ward 2
- 1987 Graduate of Commerce High School
- Employed with Southeast Toyota
- Been married to my spouse, Connie E Owensby, for 25 years. I have two sons, Knox Owensby- USAF and Bryce Owensby- Kennesaw State University.
- A member of Maysville Baptist Church
- Hobbies are, Camping, golfing and fishing.
