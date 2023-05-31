What in your background makes you qualified for this position?
I have worked in the legal field for thirty years and I am a trained mediator in conflict resolution. Currently, I also serve as the Vice-President on the Brooks Village HOA Board of Directors. In addition, I am honest in both my actions and being intellectually honest with my approach to issues; balanced and can work well with anyone; committed to doing the job right with a significant dedication of time and energy; and, motivated to perform my duties with integrity and with a broader vision of what is in the best interests of the overall community now and in the future.
The best quality that I fell I possess is that I am not a politician. I am just a resident of Pendergrass that wants Pendergrass to be seen as a great place to live – which it is!
How do you think Pendergrass’ growth should be managed in the coming years?
I think Pendergrass’ growth should be managed with transparency and care. Pendergrass is growing fast with all of the new developments being built along with the large amount of business warehouses. Along with growth comes the need for checks and balances. The residents have a right to be informed of all that is transpiring with the growth of our city.
What are the top three issues facing Pendergrass in the next 10 years? If elected, how would you address these issues?
1. Growth – With growth come additional residents; traffic flow; and the need for paid fire department staff and EMS – I would looks at the current goals and help institute a hiring campaign for quality residents to fill the needs.
2. Money – With growth will come the need generate revenue to be able to compensate the emergency staff that is needed to keep our residents safe and secure. I would look at the possibilities of how to generate this needed revenue prior to doing the obvious (which is raising taxes).
3. Transparency – Development needs to be more widely published to gain resident interest. I would utilize social media platforms to reach a broader audience.
I do not have all of the answers to the “how." It is about stepping in to the position if I am elected and gaining the knowledge to blueprints that are currently in existence. Only then can progress be made when we have a full council.
Please provide a brief biography of yourself.
Hello. My name is Dr. Debra L. Fermin, D.M. (Debi). I am a wife to a wonderful husband of 18 years, a mother to 5 grown children and a grandmother to 1 granddaughter. I hold a bachelors in criminal justice, a masters in criminal justice, a masters in conflict resolution and a doctorate of management in organizational leadership. I am a United States Army Veteran, and a resident of Brooks Village. If you have ever been to Brooks Village around Halloween, you would definitely remember my house! I have been a stunt/character actor at Netherworld Haunted House for the last 8 years and I currently work in insurance defense litigation. I am a tell-it-like-it-is kind of gal and just want to make a difference for the better. I am not afraid of any question. I am an open book so please just ask!
