Debra Fermin

Debra Fermin

What in your background makes you qualified for this position?

I have worked in the legal field for thirty years and I am a trained mediator in conflict resolution. Currently, I also serve as the Vice-President on the Brooks Village HOA Board of Directors. In addition, I am honest in both my actions and being intellectually honest with my approach to issues; balanced and can work well with anyone; committed to doing the job right with a significant dedication of time and energy; and, motivated to perform my duties with integrity and with a broader vision of what is in the best interests of the overall community now and in the future.

