What in your background makes you qualified for this position?
While serving as a council member since 2012 and being appointed as a member of the planning commission in 2010-12, which provides recommendations on the social and economic development of the city, I feel I have gained experienced and understanding of community demands and citizen needs. With the help of other council members, we have been able continue to improve and complete projects to build a more desirable city to call home. As a leader of this community, I will continue to care deeply, connect with the citizens, and continue my responsibility to translate vision into reality.
How do you think Arcade's growth should be managed in coming years?
Growth should not direct our management; it should teach and lead our council members to act on the opportunity that our city would have to offer through businesses and residential success. We must focus together to achieve our long term goals in order to provide the employees and residents of Arcade a spirit of pride and admiration of the community they live within.
What are the top three issues facing Arcade in the next 10 years? And if elected, how would you address these issues?
Three issues I believe that we will be facing and need to focus on as a council member are growth, involvement and profitability. Continuing to development ideas of infrastructure changes that will allow Arcade to sustain the opportunity to attract businesses and encourage residential growth. Inspiring involvement from our community will lead to success and guide our city to prosper. Profitability will occur with management, self-discipline, efficiency, and performance. We want to come together, keep together and work together to achieve success!
Provide a brief bio of yourself
I grew up in Paducah, Kentucky, where I attended Murray State University, then made a transition to live in Memphis, Tenn., before calling Arcade my home. I have been a resident of Arcade for 30 years. I am a retiree of the Jackson County Board of Education, where I was employed for 25 years as the Office/Personnel Manager. This position gave me the opportunity to meet people and create relationships that inspired me to want to make a difference in the community I live. I attend Southside Church in Jefferson. I believe we are here to make the world a better place to live not just to acquire things.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.