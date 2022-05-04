Why are you running for this office? How does you background prepare you for this position?
I love this community, and I have always felt a calling to serve. I want to ensure that the voice of Jackson County is heard at the State Capitol. Our citizens deserve a strong voice and effective leadership. We want bold, conservative problem solvers, not career politicians. We need business leaders with a track record of local service to step up, and I intend to do just that. If given the honor of serving Jackson County in the State House, I vow to serve with integrity — even when no one is looking. I promise to always listen to people and to never stop fighting for what is right.
My background as a small business owner and as chairman of the Jackson County Board of Education has given me the skills needed to effectively serve as State Representative for District 31. While on the BOE, I have worked hard to be a voice for our parents and students. From battling mask mandates and radical ideologies like CRT, to reducing the school tax rate, my goal has been to achieve and maintain the most successful school system possible through common-sense problem solving. I am a licensed civil engineer, and I own and operate an engineering and construction company headquartered in Braselton. Running a business requires one to overcome tough challenges and solve problems each and every day, and I am prepared to do the same in the State House. I will stand for election integrity and block any efforts to shut our state down or force new mandates due to COVID. I will fight to protect human life, safeguard our gun rights, and continue to cut red-tape and taxes to help our families and small businesses.
What are the top 3 issues you see affecting the state in the next 5 years? What do you propose to do about them?
Taxes – I will continue to explore ways to lower taxes for hardworking Georgians. In particular, I plan to evaluate ways to reduce our senior school tax. As a business owner in Jackson County, I realize that nothing stunts success and prosperity more than high taxes.
Education - I will be a bold champion for education and athletics. I will promote sensible policies, not radical curriculums, that keep our schools strong. I promise to protect the voice of parents and students, and provide the skills our students need to be successful. I will fight to save girls’ sports so that girls only compete against other girls in organized sports.
Transportation – I will fight to ensure that our community receives the resources required for infrastructure improvements to address our traffic challenges. Jackson is the fastest growing county in Georgia, yet we have not received the federal funding needed to improve our congested highways and dangerous intersections. Our tax dollars should be spent here at home, not in Atlanta. I believe that my 14 years of experience working as a DOT and a County Engineer will help me navigate the complicated process of obtaining project funding for Jackson County.
Do you think the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” in Georgia by fraud?
I believe that any reasonable person can look at the 2020 election here in Georgia, and around the country, and see that there were serious flaws. Whether it was mass absentee ballot harvesting, issues with getting the ballots counted in a timely and open manner, or allegations of fraud, many people have serious concerns with these irregularities. I applaud the General Assembly for addressing some of these concerns during the 2021 session with SB 202. As your next State Representative, I will work hard to further secure the integrity of the ballot box, fully shut down the left’s voter fraud schemes, and make sure that what happened in 2020 never happens again. I will fight to ban ballot drop boxes, further strengthen chain of custody, and support a process of audits that will secure future elections and restore voter confidence.
Do you support the state’s move to aggressively limit access to the ballot box by making it more difficult to vote remotely by absentee ballot?
Yes, I do support this move. I disagree with the media and the democrats’ narrative which insinuates that efforts to secure our elections are the same as limiting access to the ballot box. Georgia passed the strongest election integrity law in the country in 2021. That law made it easier to vote and harder to manipulate the system while increasing the number of days of early voting. Absentee voting is also still allowed, but you now have to provide your ID, just as you do when voting in person. With that said, I fully support efforts to make our elections safe, fair, and accessible to all legal voters. In the State House, I would work to strengthen these laws even further.
The state has recently approved measures that expand gun rights, ie. allowing carrying of guns without permits. Do you support that move and what other gun-related legislation do you think should be pursued?
I do support the move. The 2nd Amendment is very clear, and law-abiding citizens should not be required to pay for that right nor be required to have a government license to practice their God-given constitutional rights. I was happy to see the General Assembly finally pass a constitutional carry bill; it is just unfortunate that it took this long for it to happen. Many current representatives, my opponent included, claim that they “have been fighting for constitutional carry for years." The truth is they didn’t do a very good job, and it took an election year to motivate politicians to get it done. If elected, I will work hard to explore ways to cut the red tape that hinders citizens’ constitutional rights, including the 2nd amendment.
One of the state’s largest expenses is for education. Do you support the state increasing funding for public schools, or do you support the trend of the state shifting more of the cost of education to local school boards?
As the current chairman of the Jackson County Board of Education, I am well versed in issues related to the funding of school districts. I believe that investing in our students here in Georgia to prepare them for the jobs of tomorrow is incredibly important, and we must continue to make it a priority to fully fund education in a smart way. Shifting more of the cost of education to local school boards would require a significant increase to local property taxes, and that I would not support. I have also fervently opposed unfunded mandates that add more tax burden on our citizens. As a small business owner, I know how important it is to budget conservatively. I strive to spend every dollar in a manner that is responsible and justified. I will take this experience to the State House to ensure priorities are funded and waste is cut. The school systems in Jackson County are facing record enrollments and growth rates. Our schools need funding for new teachers and classrooms sooner than current policies allow. I will fight to modify these outdated policies to reduce class sizes for key subjects like math and science.
Do you think it is appropriate for state lawmakers to dictate the details of what is and is not taught in Georgia classrooms? Should Georgia mimic other states that are seeking to limit discussions about racial and LGBT issues?
I do not think lawmakers should dictate what is taught in the classroom. As the chairman of the Jackson County Board of Education, I have ensured that radical curriculums like CRT do not enter out local classrooms. We are so fortunate that Jackson County employs the best of the best teachers for our students. Unfortunately, other schools around the country are not that lucky. Instead, they have radical partisans attempting to indoctrinate students with radical ideas and teach comprehensive sex ed to kindergarteners.
This is not only wrong, it’s unacceptable, and as a state, we must ensure that these radical teachings never take root in any classroom in our state. As your next state representative, I will utilize my experience as a father and school board member to build upon legislation passed this year to further protect our students from radical curriculums.
