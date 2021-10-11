What in your background makes you qualified for this position?
Four years of experience as a city councilman in Nicholson. I've served on numerous committees including the Nicholson Committee to the North East Georgia Regional Planning Commission. Appointed as Mayor Pro-tem twice. 51 class hours of credit from the Georgia Municipal Training Instritute for Elected Officials at the University of Georgia, Carl Vinson School of Government. I am a 15-year resident and home owner who has donated well over 1,600 volunteer hours for the city and residents of Nicholson with tasks from mowing Nicholson's Park every week to cleaning the facilities at Benton Center and Benton Hall. Chosen to provide oversight for several capital improvement projects at the Center and provided sound for the Daisy Festival and city events.
How do you think Nicholson’s growth should be managed in the coming years?
Nicholson by it's very nature will not experience much in the way of substantial growth in the forseeable future. We are by in large a bedroom community with very limited space for industry, business or commercial growth. Nicholson has no traditional city center or business area and is limited by a lack of infrastructure to support anything large scale.
What are the top three issues facing Nicholson in the next 10 years? If elected, how would you address these issues?
- Nicholson has no city sewer system and I have done and will continue to do considerable research and consultation into options by experts in the field.
- Nicholson currently has no Community Senior Center. This is a very special project in my heart and now that we have the space to develop it I will work diligently to make it a reality for our seniors here in Nicholson.
- Nicholson in it's history really never provided much in the way of a cohesive and sustained schedule of gatherings, events and programs to develop a true sense of community. I will use my experience as an educator, professional musician, music store owner and event organizer to market it great to live in Nicholson!
Please provide a brief biography of yourself.
Who is Dusty Durst? I was born in a very small town in northwest Minnesota grew up in towns from Illinois and Missouri to Colorado, Texas and beyond. My family was a very close, yet diverse in experience bunch, that found joy in music, sports, traveling and just time together, never wealthy in dollars but rich in love. Moving to Florida I finished High School, went on to college and a career in music as a performer, private music teacher, high school band director, church choir director and MusicStore owner. I have one son who is an elementary school principal in Clearwater, Fla., and three grandsons all college graduates, all musicians and great guys that are working to pay off their college loans and be close to their dad. Forty-three years ago, I married my second wife Linda, who is my love, my partner and my best friend. We don't have children together but my guys all call her Gramma. We escaped the rat race of West Florida twice, lived seven years in Marathon in the Florida Keys and 15 years ago we landed in North Georgia. For many years my hobby was racing and working on race cars, drove late models back in the day and later crewed from 2005 to 2011 on a touring series called the Hooters Pro Cup... which is how we got here and we're not leaving our beautiful woods any time soon.
Editor's Note: The other two candidates in the Nicholson City Council race, Thomas Gary and Joshua Burkhalter had not submitted their candidate questionnaire as of press time.
