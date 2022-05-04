Why are you running for this office? How does you background prepare you for this position?
The only reason I ran for office is to represent the views of people in my communities of Hall and Jackson in the state government. I have been blessed to serve for eleven years in the state legislature. What keeps me going is my love for service for my constituents, neighbors, grandchildren and our future generations. With the reapportionment census and the drawing of new lines that put me into a largely new district, I have been making many new acquaintances and friends. I have always been happy to help constituents across county lines and no one has ever ask me where I live or pay taxes in the process. As a successful small businessman who owned a logistics company for 30 years, storage business for 10 and various real estate properties, I felt like government should be run more like a business and less like a bureaucracy. I am a conservative, born-again Christian who believes that our country as a whole is on the wrong track and needs to return to fundamental values that has made it the America we all know and love. I believe in the sanctity of human life and am pro-life. I truly believe that the average American still loves this country and doesn’t agree with many of the things happening at this time. I currently serve on 10 committees with appropriations being one of the most important. The main goal of the legislature is to balance the budget for the state, I have been blessed to bring needed funding to the areas I represent to further the cities, counties and schools in those areas.
What are the top 3 issues you see affecting the state in the next 5 years? What do you propose to do about them?
The three top issues I see in our state are infrastructure, education and healthcare. Infrastructure must be addressed before counties and cities build to be able to handle the resulting growth in all areas of community and business. Controlled growth is needed so that progress can benefit the citizens that live in areas that are hot spots in the state. Cities and counties need to invest in adequate infrastructure that requires strategic planning and foresight before growth occurs.
Education has several areas of concern in Georgia and includes having an available skilled workforce for growth and businesses moving into Georgia (the number 1 place to do business eight out of last 10 years). Technical colleges play a big part in this as well as more schools are needed to handle more students/families in our state. Recent movements that allow more parental input and involvement emphasizing education and not indoctrination of special interests need to be monitored without creating more work for teachers and administrators. Secondary schools that receive government funds need to reflect the history and values of our state not divisive concepts. I will continue to watch for issues in public schools that cross the lines of common sense.
Healthcare has been a concern for several years and continues to be an area of problem. Rural hospitals are closing every year as they fail to attract and support good medical doctors and hospital systems with sustainability. One thing the legislature has done is to help medical students with tuition costs if they do a five year residency in local hospitals. The legislature has also created vouchers for those who qualify to bridge the medicare gap that many say Georgia leaves on the table to keep federal overreach out of our state. Healthcare will continue to be a challenge as baby boomers age and health issues loom larger than previous generations. Insurance, benefits, costs, hospitals, medical professionals and the profession will continue to be addressed and hopefully improved upon as needs arise around the state.
Do you think the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” in Georgia by fraud?
I believe that something happened to our election results and hope that eventually the truth will prevail. Covid was the perfect storm that allowed unprecedented drop boxes, harvesting of ballots, unlimited absentee ballots, and other possibilities of voter fraud. The legislature passed a bill this year authorizing the GBI to investigate elections without the approval or invitation of the Secretary of State upon probable cause which was never authorized in our most recent election.
Do you support the state’s move to aggressively limit access to the ballot box by making it more difficult to vote remotely by absentee ballot?
I do not believe that the state is aggressively limiting voter access as this question states. Georgia’s voting laws are not more restrictive than many other states and any registered voter can vote during the several weeks of early voting days, absentee ballot or on election day. Th new legislation and was falsely reported as limiting access in the media to suit their agenda at the time. I fully support SB202 that reverts back to standard voting access that was pre-Covid. Our Secretary of State agreed to voting methods due to the pandemic that should have been brought before legislators first for authorization and it was not. Voting is a privilege and there is ample time for any registered voter to vote during early voting or on election day.
The state has recently approved measures that expand gun rights, ie. allowing carrying of guns without permits. Do you support that move and what other gun-related legislation do you think should be pursued?
Yes I do! I was a co-sponsor of the Constitutional Carry bill passed this year. The key words are “Law abiding citizen” in the bill – bad guys do not buy guns or get permits and they never will. One reason America has never been attacked on her own soil is that most citizens have guns and armed households. Guns do not kill people, bad people kill people. An additional gun law I would like to have passed is that our second amendment rights could not be overturned by other authorities. Our Constitution grants every American the God-given right to bear arms and I will always fight to uphold this tenant of our Constitution.
One of the state’s largest expenses is for education. Do you support the state increasing funding for public schools, or do you support the trend of the state shifting more of the cost of education to local school boards?
In our state budget, 57% is dedicated to education this year. Funding is important, however, and school systems must be good stewards of funding and invest it for maximum learning and student benefit. The US spends $14,418 per student, GA spends $10,769 making us 33rd out of 50 states. We rank 26th when testing scores are compared across the US. The state puts some stipulation on how funds are spent but much is at the discretion of local school boards who have the ability to use local funding to create additional funds that they need specifically. In 2022, we fully funded QBE again for the 2023 budget.
Do you think it is appropriate for state lawmakers to dictate the details of what is and is not taught in Georgia classrooms? Should Georgia mimic other states that are seeking to limit discussions about racial and LGBT issues?
State lawmakers do not dictate what is taught in GA schools; as elected officials they set standards for education to be recognized throughout the country and nearby states. Parents should know what is being taught to their children in school and it should not conflict with traditional morals and values our country was founded on. They should be able to address school boards within reason and not be considered terrorists. I was the person who sounded the CRT alarm with questions to our colleges in 2021 during a budget appropriations committee meeting with the Board of Regents. Every college in Georgia responded that CRT is not taught in their classrooms in spite of reports from parents and students experiencing it firsthand. This had led to an investigation in our K-12 schools and is a very controversial topic today. I received letters about CRT from families across metro Atlanta counties about how their students were experiencing CRT in their classrooms and liberal school boards were looking the other way. Racism is not acceptable in any form for any race, period. Education should be taught in schools not indoctrination; parents should parent and schools should teach academics. Sexually explicit books have found their way into our middle and high school libraries that are not appropriate to be read at a school board meeting but are OK for students. This is not acceptable and passages that are pornographic should not be available in school libraries for minors. With so many good pieces of literature available these books should not be in schools where students can get them without parental knowledge and approval.
Individuals here in the USA have the freedom to choose any lifestyle they like, but they should not be able to force it upon or others or “cancel” those who simply disagree with their point of view. Elementary school children should not be having conversations about LGBT issues in school. Why can’t parents take care of this at home as a family? I did fight to have the “Boys competing as girls in girls’ sports” be brought to the table this session. Finally, the legislature is allowing GHSA to make these determinations in competition. It isn’t the solution I was hoping for but it is progress. No girl should have to compete against a biological male in any sport, period.
