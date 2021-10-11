What in your background makes you qualified for this position?
I currently own a business and have owned a few in the past. I pride myself on hard work and great leadership abilities. I love helping others and I get along well with everyone.
How do you think Commerce’s growth should be managed in the coming years?
Commerce’s infrastructure is a little outdated. We need to concentrate on our roads and improving the flow of traffic to decrease congestion. We need to maintain and improve our water and sewer lines. We need to embrace incorporating cultural diversity throughout our workforce and communities. We need to encourage environmentally friendly businesses to come to our city as well as our beloved downtown area. We should also put in place a public transportation platform.
What are the top three issues facing Commerce in the next 10 years? If elected, how would you address these issues?
We need more jobs that provide competitive salaries to attract qualified applicants. We lack diversity, nurturing culturally appropriate relationships would attract more people and could enhance our school system by hiring a more diverse teaching staff. We lost our hospital which creates a problem for older individuals and those who have no transportation to surrounding counties.
Please provide a brief biography of yourself.
I’m homegrown… I’ve lived here, went to school here and worked here my entire life. I am a product of this tight knit community. I’ve sponsored and organized community events, helped develop social programs for the youth, labored for those in need, organized food drives and fostered many great relationships through my efforts to help others. I was also a part of the Outreach Community Development Program with the Chief of Police here in Commerce. I’ve seen Commerce through the good times and bad times… I’m running for Ward 1 to ensure that we see more good than bad over the next several years.
•••
Editor's Note: Gatheright's challenger, Andre Rollins, has not submitted his candidate questionnaire as of press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.