What in your background makes you qualified for this position?
I currently run a successful insurance and risk management agency in Gwinnett County and have been in business since 2004. I specialize in property and casualty, life and health, as well as extensive experience in commercial insurance/risk management. I have dealt with all aspects of running a business from accounting, payroll, management, income and expenses, etc.
How do you think Pendergrass’ growth should be managed in the coming years?
I think Pendergrass’ growth should be slowed down over the next coming years to give time to address the city’s infrastructure demands. If the City of Pendergrass grows too quickly, its infrastructure (roads, public utilities, schools) may not be able to keep up with the demands of a rapidly expanding population.
What are the top three issues facing Pendergrass in the next 10 years? If elected, how would you address these issues?
Growth — If the City of Pendergrass grows too quickly, its infrastructure such as roads, sewage, and water systems may not be able to keep up with the demands of rapid growth which can lead to traffic congestion, water shortages and power outages. With growth, the cost of homeownership goes up which will make it hard for low income residents to afford housing leading to displacement reducing diversity in the community.
Infrastructure — We must prioritize infrastructure projects and allocate funding accordingly by working with government officials, residents in the community and community leaders to determine what projects are most critical to the City Of Pendergrass.
Police/Fire — I believe we need to increase funding for Police and Fire Department in the City Of Pendergrass. We need to make sure these departments have the appropriate staff, resources, and equipment to do their job accordingly here in the City Of Pendergrass. This would include hiring more police and firefighters as well as investing in training and development of current staff.
Please provide a brief biography of yourself.
Gabriel Gomez resident of Pendergrass married to Mary Gomez. Together, they have three teenagers Gabriel Gomez Jr., Bianca Gomez and Natalia Gomez. Gabriel has been a licensed insurance agent for 22 years and owns a successful insurance agency in the city of Lawrenceville. Gabriel attended grades K-12 in Dekalb County, and college at University Of North Georgia in Hall County. Gabriel has volunteered or has given contributions to the Boys & Girls Club, Habitat for Humanity, Atlanta Food Bank, Jackson County High School Dance, Jackson County High School Key Club, Jackson County High School Color Guard and is a member of the Gwinnett Chamber Of Commerce, Georgia Hispanic Chamber Of Commerce and National Association Of Realtors.
