What in your background makes you qualified for this position?
I have served on the board of my church. I work in accounting and finance at my company. I am easily approachable and can talk to anyone.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
I have served on the board of my church. I work in accounting and finance at my company. I am easily approachable and can talk to anyone.
Growth is coming not just to Pendergrass, but to the West Jackson county area. Our focus should be on infrastructure and making Pendergrass a safe community. Working with developers on private land sales to design guidelines and impact fees should be the way to address the growth. Would like to see more commercial than residential and industrial/warehouse growth.
1. Public Safety – Currently the police department is not staffed 24/7 and the city gets turned over to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office after midnight. Work to budget for a fully staffed police department.
2. Traffic – With new developments the roads are seeing increased traffic. Work with our State Representatives to get some form of traffic mitigation on SR 332 to avoid an increase in traffic accidents.
3. Lack of Restaurants/Retail — The new development across from city hall will have commercial space. I would like to see more commercial space to help decrease the tax burden of residents. Pendergrass in its history used to have several areas for commercial enterprises, I would like to see more of that.
I was born and raised in Charlotte, N.C. I attend North Carolina State University with a degree in textile technology. For the past 17 years I have worked in the accounting and finance department of Rentokil Terminix doing a variety of jobs. I moved to Georgia in 2012 where I married my wife, we have 2 boys (5 and 9). We moved to Pendergrass in 2021 and have become active in the community my wife teaches at Gum Springs Elementary School, the boys are active in rec sports (baseball, basketball and football). I have developed relationships with people in our neighborhood and members of the city council. I am proud to live and Pendergrass and would like to do more to shape the city into what I believe it can be in the future.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.