What in your background makes you qualified for this position?
I’ve been an Arcade city resident for over 16 years, and for approximately the last five years have served on the planning and zoning board for the city. I’m a successful small business man. Additionally, I’m a state licensed professional and recently retired, giving me more available time to serve our community.
How do you think Arcade’s growth should be managed in the coming years?
Strategic management of growth is of the utmost importance as the expansion of Atlanta continues to move eastward up the I-85 corridor. I believe the city should focus on commercial retail business to improve the everyday lives of our current and future residents.
What are the top three issues facing Arcade in the next 10 years? If elected, how would you address these issues?
I would strongly support and promote the idea for infrastructure so the potential home builders and business owners can have the underground utilities as neighboring cities have. I would stand behind our police force and seek additional expansion giving them the resources they would need to continually serve and protect the citizens of our city. I would also promote the idea of a community center for both the seniors and youth of the city.
Please provide a brief biography of yourself.
My wife and I have been a full time residents of Arcade for over 16 years and have enjoyed raising our family here. I worked at the University of Georgia for 30 years in the facilities management division, retiring Nov. 31, 2012. I obtained a master plumbing license from the state of Georgia in June of 1996. During my years at UGA, I also operated my own business, Lavender Plumbing, serving the citizens of Jackson and surrounding counties. Since full retirement, I have been able to spend more time pursuing my hobbies of gardening, playing golf, fishing and hunting.
