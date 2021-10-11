What in your background makes you qualified for this position?
My children attend schools in the Jackson County School System. I am an active volunteer at each of those schools, serving currently as East Jackson Middle School PTO President, formerly South Jackson Elementary School PTO Secretary, and head of a student services initiative at EJMS and East Jackson Comprehensive High School called Confidently Clothed. I have served on the Parent Advisory Council of the Jackson County School System for three years and I mentor 10 students through the Legacy Youth Mentoring Program.
How do you think Arcade’s growth should be managed in the coming years?
As a member of the Arcade City Council I would ensure that the growth and development coming to Arcade is in line with our dedication to preserving a small town feel while also looking to the future of this community. I will also take into consideration our infrastructure capabilities and responsibilities to the school system.
What are the top three issues facing Arcade in the next 10 years? If elected, how would you address these issues?
The City of Arcade faces many challenges. The top three being: Increased traffic on Hwy. 129 between Athens and I-85, responsible land use for housing and businesses, and increased crime rate prevention. When elected, I will work to ensure travelers and commuters have access to safe roadways while also prioritizing the peace and safety of our local residents. I will dedicate my time and efforts to preserving the small town feel of Arcade but also keeping in mind a long-term plan for the kinds of businesses that will repair the reputation of the town and encourage people to establish their homes and families here. I will support and encourage the Arcade Police Department to focus their efforts on crime prevention in our neighborhoods and work to solve existing crimes.
Please provide a brief biography of yourself.
My name is Leah Hollett. I have lived in Georgia for 20 years. My husband and I have been residents of the City of Arcade for 15 years.
I am a personal stylist and makeup artist. I have been a stay-at-home mom to my seven children for the last 16 years and dedicate many hours in my involvement in their various school, sport and club booster programs.
