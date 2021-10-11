What in your background makes you qualified for this position?
I have the experience of serving on the Jefferson City Council for the past eight years. Before running for my first term on the council, I spent two years attending every council meeting in an effort to understand how the council functions. I have taken numerous classes given by the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) on a variety of subjects pertaining to council operations and responsibilities. In addition I have the experience of working with both the council members and the city staff in making decisions for the city. I have worked to approve the city's budget each year and it's associated millage rate. I have experience in working to pass SPLOST referendums to provide funding for additional city projects. My record on the council is proof of my qualifications to serve. My experience working for the U. S. Forest Service included management of large and complex incidents involving large numbers of personnel and constrained budgets, and the measurement of my success in bringing the incident to a satisfactory closure. I became proficient enough at applying the management process that I was selected to teach these management concepts to others.
How do you think Jefferson's growth should be managed in the coming years?
Jefferson is growing, there is no doubt. The population in the metro Atlanta area is expanding and people are willing to trade a longer commute for better schools, lower property taxes, lower cost of living, and an all-around better life style, all of which Jefferson provides. Jefferson currently has a good industrial and residential tax base. What the city is lacking is a good commercial/retail tax base, and we need to work to improve that situation. Commercial development is predicated on “numbers of house tops," i.e. residential development. The city needs to continue to provide a mixed range of housing to attract residents, while working with local, county and state partners to encourage commercial development to provide for the needs of the citizens. The city needs to continue to work to attract commercial interests into the downtown area to provide an attractive and vibrant environment for people to congregate. It's a balancing act, one that needs to be conducted carefully, to provide the right amount of industrial and residential growth to make the city a place where commercial development will want to locate.
What are the top three issues facing Jefferson in the next 10 years? If elected, how would you address these issues?
The first need is the upgrade and improvement of our infrastructure. Jefferson has some older infrastructure put in place almost 100 years ago. These facilities need to be upgraded or replaced to allow the city to continue to provide the necessary services to the community. We need additional water supply, which the city is currently working on with construction of the Parks Creek Reservoir. Once completed and brought on line, it should the potable water needs of the city for the future. Also, the city needs to increase it's sewage treatment capacity. The current facilities are adequate for the current needs but are nearing maximum capacity. The city is in the process of designing and construction of a new sewage treatment facility located just North of Interstate 85. This facility should be on line within the next two years and will provide treatment capacity well into the future.
Secondly, the city needs to provide for the needs of it's public safety departments. This will include adequate funding to assure retention of personnel and the training and experience they bring with them. These trained personnel are being courted by other agencies and the city needs to provide salaries and benefits to keep them here. Additionally, the fire department needs additional facilities to allow them to provide continuing service to the explaining community. Funding of the public safety departments is essential to continue to provide the excellent level of service that the citizens of Jefferson expect and deserve.
Third, the city has a number of streets that are older and in need of maintenance and/or replacement. The city is heavily involved in accomplishing these needs, but there is still more to do. Next year's city budget includes funding for additional personnel for the street department that will help alleviate the work load short term. These additional personnel and additional equipment will provide the resources to accomplish the work needed to provide citizens access throughout the city.
Mitigation of these and other issues are expensive and each issue is equally important to the citizens who use the streets. The next 10 years will require creative ideas to provide revenue and to accomplish these objectives. If elected, I will work to make the city an inviting and welcoming place to live using these issues as my guide.
Brief biography.
I have been a resident of Jefferson for 19 years. I am a forester by profession and have retired from the U. S. Forest Service with 40 years of government service, including my military time. I am married with two sons, two daughter's-in-law, and two grandchildren. Since moving to Jefferson I have volunteered with the Main Street program, the Jefferson Fire Department and the City Council. I currently serve as a member of the Jefferson Downtown Development Authority (DDA). Additionally, since retiring, I have worked as a contract instructor for the Connecticut State Fire Academy, New Haven, Conn.; the Alabama Fire College, University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala.; and the Department of Homeland Security, Center for Domestic Preparedness, Anniston, Ala., teaching incident management courses.
