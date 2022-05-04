Why are you running for this office? How does you background prepare you for this position?
I am running for the board of education because I want to give back to my community and try and make a difference. I had the privilege to receive a great education in the Jackson County school district and I want to help make sure that current and future generations have the same opportunity to receive a quality education. I think the number one thing that prepares someone for this position on the BOE is caring about kids, which I have done throughout my career. I have had the chance to work with teachers, administrators, and local government officials in solving problems and trying to do what is best for Jackson County as a whole. I am also the son of an educator so I got to see firsthand what engaged teachers and involved parents can do to help a child in their education. I hold a bachelor of science in management and master of education from the University of North Georgia.
Due to growth, the construction of new schools looks to be an ongoing process in the county for many years to come. Do you support continuing the use of SPLOST funds and bond referendums to pay for those large capital expenses?
I support using ESPLOST approved by voters to help fund capital improvements for the school system and to help pay debt on bonds. This is vital for property tax relief and to make sure our schools stay updated, well maintained, and the staff have the resources to accomplish these tasks. As for school bonds, when they are necessary, I support the voters having the chance to examine the facts and alternatives on approving a bond. This will be an ongoing issue in Jackson County for the foreseeable future as growth dictates we build more schools.
School curriculums have been controversial in some areas of the country, specifically about what books should be used in classrooms. How do you propose balancing the input of parents in that process with the decisions of school curriculum professionals and teachers?
I believe every parent should be involved in their child’s education and it is vital to student success. Parents have a right and obligation to know what their child is being taught in the classroom and to voice their opinion respectfully to their child’s teacher, principal, superintendent and their board of education representative. Most of the material taught is part of a state approved curriculum that local schools must cover in the classroom. Most of this controversy comes from subjects I believe are best taught in the home and are the responsibility of parents. Nobody really has a problem with the three R’s being taught, it’s the social subjects where there are differing opinions. It is important for BOE members to relay the concerns of parents to school staff and let them have a voice while also realizing teachers have the best interest of their children in mind. I also believe that some of this could be solved in making sure curriculum is age appropriate, which I think also creates some of the concern from parents.
What is the strongest aspect of the Jackson County School System? What is its weakest point?
There are several strong aspects of Jackson County schools. Number one is that both high schools graduate quality students who are prepared for the work force, college or advanced career training. Our middle and elementary schools do a good job of getting students prepared for their secondary education. Jackson County schools also have dedicated staff from the custodians, bus drivers, lunchroom workers, support staff, teachers, administrators and central office staff who care about our students. They come to work each day with the goal of providing the best education experience they can while making a difference in students’ lives. We have some outstanding people working in Jackson County schools. I think the weakest aspect is in planning for growth. As Jackson County is in the midst of rapid population growth, we have not planned for acquiring the necessary property for schools and building them in a timely manner. Some of this is beyond the school systems control as the amount and speed of the increase in population which has led to an increase in the student population has surprised many. We must always keep the future in mind and plan accordingly.
How big of a role should athletics play in the life and culture of a school?
Athletics play a vital role in the life, culture, and reputation of a school. It is up to school system leaders to embrace this as a fact and to provide the necessary resources for each sport and its students to have the opportunity to succeed. It is not about just winning a contest but improving yourself, being part of a team, and having school spirit which I think all go together in having a successful athletic program. Other extracurricular programs offered by schools including music, FFA, drama, and art are also important as each student should have the chance to succeed in what interest them outside of the classroom. Excellence should be expected and supported in all programs sponsored by the Jackson County school system.
Senior citizens often complain about having to pay school property taxes. They argue that they don’t have children in school and shouldn’t have to pay. But others say paying for a community’s education is everyone’s responsibility not just for those who have children in school. In addition, county leaders have said that cutting residential property taxes can’t happen until the county has a larger industrial tax base; that cutting property taxes for senior citizens would, in effect, shift the tax burden to younger homeowners. What are your thoughts on that debate and would you support amending the county’s homestead exemption rules to allow for a larger tax break for senior citizens?
I agree that the tax burden is too high on our seniors in relation to school tax. It is also a fact that 50% of school taxes come from residential taxpayers for the Jackson County school system. The hope is that as Jackson County grows, our industrial and commercial base increases to lessen some of this burden on all residential property owners. I would be in favor of increasing the home stead exemption for seniors from its current rate of $50,000 and working with the state government to expand the income exemption if possible. This really needs to be studied carefully to make sure it gets done to help seniors but not hurt families with school age children. We need to make sure each tax dollar spent is necessary for the operation of the school system and spent wisely.
Do you support the board of education’s recent move to increase the size of county schools (by increasing the number of students in each school) in an effort to save money by building fewer, but larger schools?
I thought the previous model for the size of schools was appropriate for Jackson County and was what the citizens wanted. I think building larger schools also brings other cost that were not factored into the calculations that were made in terms of saving money. I think we may have to build larger schools than we have in the past at all levels, in the near future, to address growth. I do not support building schools so large that the quality of education suffers, students get lost because of sheer numbers, and the feeling of community is lost. I do not think that is what parents want for their children or what is best for their education in Jackson County. I do support and plan on being a good steward of the tax dollar for our citizens.
Do you think it is appropriate for state lawmakers to dictate the details of what is and is not taught in Georgia classrooms? Should the state or boards of education limit discussions about racial and LGBT issues?
State lawmakers have the responsibility of deciding on funding for education so I think they should have a voice for the people they represent. I don’t believe State lawmakers should be reviewing and approving every line of curriculum, which is why we have a State Superintendent and Board of Education. I think the local BOE should have a greater voice in those decisions as they are the ones that are most responsible to their local citizens. I think discussions about race, LGBT, or other social issues should be left to the local Boards of Education to decide what is appropriate for their schools. This should include content and the age at which they are discussed which to me should be no earlier than 8th grade but probably in high school so students are more mature and can discuss issues rationally. I think the most important thing we can teach in our schools is critical thinking, problem solving, and to distinguish fact from opinion.
