What in your background makes you qualified for this position?
I have served on the Arcade City Council for 24 years. My duties include, but not limited to, Mayor Pro-temp, Chairman of the Legal Committee and member of the Police and Finance Committees. Having a bachelors of business administration degree in accounting with a minor in mathematics, aided me greatly in the performance of those duties. I have been instrumental in establishing our zoning ordinances and land use planning.
Prior to serving on the council, I was co-chair of Citizens United for a Better Jackson County. An organization of volunteers that successfully fought outside interests and self-serving locals who wanted to make Arcade and South Jackson a garbage dump for the southeast U.S.
How do you think Arcade’s growth should be managed in the coming years?
Growth should be managed with an emphasis on maintaining a quality of life for the citizens of Arcade. Blind growth and unplanned expansion can only lead to a loss of quality neighborhoods and decline in property values.
What are the top three issues facing Arcade in the next 10 years? If elected, how would you address these issues?
- Infrastructure that includes, but not limited to, water, sewer and roads. These are very expensive and necessary elements for quality growth. We should, as we have in the past, coordinate with the county, state and federal governments to help us make these much-needed elements a reality for our community.
- Fire, police and EMS. As Arcade grows, so does the need for quality, trained, professional first responders. With Arcade’s expected growth within the next 10 years, we must have appropriate acquisition of funding to support these needs. This includes development planning requirements for fire protections.
- Land use planning that results in the protections of the surrounding Arcade property owners as well as meeting the needs of our community.
Please provide a brief biography of yourself.
Born in 1946, I grew up in rural southwest Fulton County. In 1962 my family moved to Tucker, where I attended and graduated from Tucker High School. I finished my bachelor degree at Georgia State University after serving two years as a E5 in the U.S. Army. My wife and I have been married for 53 years with two children. We have been citizens of Jackson County for 30 years and of Arcade for 28 years.
