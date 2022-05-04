Why are you running for this office? How does your background prepare you for this position?
I have been serving the citizens of Jackson County in various roles since shortly after moving here in 2012. These include the Planning Commission, the Board of Adjustments, Piedmont CASA Board of Directors, the Moratorium Task Force and the Impact Fee Committee.
I want to expand the scope of my service as county commissioner because I care about the future of Jackson County — I’m inspired about what can be.
The task before us requires leadership and it requires experience to deliver results. I have invested more than 40 years of experience in my professional career in human resources and corporate management developing leadership skills to get quality results. Skills that include critical thinking, creative problem-solving, communication skills, consensus building, relationship building and a commitment to getting the right things done.
I’ve invested over eight years in civic service to my community using my leadership experience to ensure that I’m a part of leaving a proud legacy to our children, their children and their children’s children.
Additionally, my service as Vietnam Veteran in the United States Navy and earning my bachelor of science degree from Colorado State University have provided me with valuable life experiences that have contributed to my personal growth and development.
My extensive professional and civic leadership experience, my history of delivering results and my demonstrated commitment to serving others make me uniquely qualified for this position.
What are the top 3 issues you see affecting the county in the next 5 years? What do you propose to do about them?
Jackson County is a complex county – nine municipalities, three school systems, three industrial development authorities and 10 fire districts. The county is now the fastest growing County in the state of Georgia and is projected to grow at a rate of 8.2% over the next five years.
Infrastructure is a top priority. Rapid growth and development have resulted in challenges with roads, water resources, parks/open space and communication. I will support the work already in progress with the Gainesville-Hall Metropolitan Planning Organization to identify and prioritize transportation needs on State roads and attempts to influence GDOT to move timing on critical projects forward as much as possible.
I am currently serving on the impact fee committee working to develop a program that will include levying fees on future residential, industrial and commercial development. These fees will enable the county to direct more funding to the areas of our infrastructure that are impacted by development such as county roads. I will support the use of fees to be prioritized for county roads.
Jackson County’s natural beauty, it’s location on I-85 and it’s proximity to Athens and Atlanta make our county a very desirable location to live, work and play. Continued growth, both from outside the county and within the county, is inevitable and presents significant challenges. The task before us is to effectively manage and shape that growth in such a way that we integrate the values of our community into that growth management.
It is imperative that the municipalities and the county cooperate and collaborate to achieve an effective balance. This is how we can best serve the interests of the entire county.
I proposed such an initiative in the Sept. 24 moratorium task force meeting and after discussion, the county manager’s office developed an initial communication regarding this to all municipalities (October 11). The county manager’s office is currently partnering with the Chamber of Commerce to develop and implement this initiative.
I will continue to support this collaborative effort to ensure that we work together as a team to achieve the desired results for our county.
A third priority I share with the almost 7,500 citizens who responded to the 2019 online survey is the preservation of the rural character of the county and the protection of natural resources. I will pursue the incorporation of Transferable Development Rights (TDR’s) into the county development codes. This can be a key element in preserving historic resources, the county’s farms and its rural/scenic landscapes. Quality open space, passive and active, is a desirable and essential part of our community’s identity.
There are two underlying factors that I believe are critical to success. The first is partnership with the municipalities as mentioned above to ensure that strategies and planning take the entire county into consideration.
The second factor is communication with citizens. I will regularly hold town hall meetings with invited SME’s (subject matter experts) to ensure that citizens are provided with the opportunity to share their thoughts and ideas and ask questions. Additionally, I will support the creation of citizen advisory groups to leverage the knowledge and experience of citizens who may not hold an elected or appointed position but who share my love for Jackson County and wish to contribute to its future.
Do you support the county’s 1-year moratorium on new residential rezoning? Do you support plans to increase the minimum residential lot size to 1/2 acre or more in the county?
The moratorium has allowed the county leaders time to review development codes for opportunities to more effectively manage and shape growth. As one who has been involved in conducting public hearings with a rapidly increasing number of applications for rezoning and/or map amendments, I appreciate the space the moratorium has provided to review and discuss potential modifications to the Unified Development Code without leaving applicants caught somewhere in the middle.
The county manager’s office established a task force comprised of the county commissioners and the planning commissioners that has been meeting bi-weekly to review and discuss planning codes and make recommendations to be presented in Public Hearing for consideration. Excellent progress has been made and our task force is working to finalize the details.
One early result from the task force meetings is that the county manager’s office is partnering with the Chamber of Commerce to bring the leaders of the municipalities together to begin that collaborative effort to address issues in the county together.
There was a great deal of discussion of minimum lot sizes in the task force meetings. The current UDC regulation currently establishes minimum single residential lot size as 0.5 acre with water and sewer and 0.585 acre with water and septic. Pre-recession, some developers would take advantage of the open space subdivision concept to create smaller lots. The task force has reached consensus to recommend to the commissioners that we go back to the basics of the 0.5 acre and 0.75 acre rule for single family detached residential lots and follow the comprehensive plan as it stands. We’re also giving consideration to tree canopy requirements and landscaped green space for common developments.
How would you propose addressing the need for lower-cost “workforce” housing in the county? Do you support allowing apartments and higher-density housing in some areas?
The trend in the growth rate of occupations suggests that there is an increasing need for workforce housing. According to EMSI Q4 2021 Data Set, the largest number of jobs in Jackson County is in the transportation and material moving occupation with a median pay rate of about $16/hr. It is also the fastest growing occupation with a growth rate nearly three times that of the second fastest growing occupation (Sales and Related).
Generally, a figure of 27-30% is used to determine the appropriate amount of income to spend on housing. A pay rate of $16/hr equates to an annual income of about $33k and a housing budget of about $750-$1,000/month using the 27-30% figures.
This data points to a need for a range of housing price points to keep and attract the best talent for our county including those who are starting out in careers such as law enforcement, EMT/fire, education, health care, etc. Many of the millennials (25-44) whose number has increased by almost 16% in the last three years are early in their careers. Families with children under 18 have increased by a little more than 14% in the same time period.
A range of housing price points supports these rapidly changing demographics of our county. Higher density housing and apartments in appropriate areas can be a part of the overall housing spectrum. This is yet another opportunity that can be most effectively addressed through the collaboration of municipality and county leaders.
Additionally, I will work with groups such as Habitat for Humanity and Jackson County Family Connection who work in this space to develop strategies to address the opportunity to provide appropriate options.
The most effective strategy will be one that is developed together so that it serves the entire County.
The construction of large warehouses and distribution centers has become controversial in the county; how do you propose balancing the need for an industrial tax base with the negative impacts that can come from large warehouse-type projects (ie. traffic, aesthetics, environmental concerns, etc.)?
Across the county, 75% of the large warehouse and distribution centers are located within incorporated areas of the county (m unicipalities) in which the board of commissioners cannot impose county regulations and standards nor can they hear these cases to vote on the proposed use. Balancing the tax contribution of industrial development with minimization of adverse impacts can be well-served by having the mechanism in place whereby the municipalities and the county are communicating and working together to determine how such development best fits into the big picture and the impact on citizens overall.
Balancing needs with the impact made is essential when decisions are made about any kind of development — residential, commercial/industrial or farm/forest/open space.
Each of these types of land use impact the tax environment differently. The land use/cost of services ratio is one example.
Industrial/commercial development creates a fiscal surplus, paying approximately $2.66 for every $1.00 in services received. Compare this to the impact of residential development which creates a fiscal shortfall, paying approximately $0.74 for every $1.00 in services received. Farm/forest/open space also creates a surplus, paying approximately $4.27 for every $1.00 in services received(data from the Sept 2014 Cost of Services Study, Dorfman Consulting, LLC).These figures include schools.
Partnership and teamwork between the municipalities and the county will be instrumental in achieving an effective balance. I will play an active role in supporting that partnership and will work toward that balance.
Do you support redoing the county’s homestead exemption rules to allow for a much larger property tax break for senior citizens? If so, what would you propose?
The homestead exemption rules relative to senior citizens were last modified 6-7 years ago. It included increasing the household earned income threshold from $18,000 to $25,000 (doesn’t include Social Security or retirement income) as well as increasing the amount of assessed value to be exempted for senior citizens over 65.
The process for making changes to the homestead exemption rules generally is initiated by the board of education if they feel changes are feasible. With support from the BOE, our state representative must create a bill (three bills actually, one for each school system) to introduce proposed changes to the legislature. Once the bill is passed by the legislature it must go on the ballot for a vote by citizens.
I will work with the board of education and the newly elected state representative in support of identifying opportunities to continue to take care of our senior citizens.
Jackson County’s history is tied to agriculture and there is a lot of agricultural land and farms still operating. However, development pressures are changing that landscape since some large landowners can sell their undeveloped land for a high price in the current market. How would you propose protecting existing farms from that kind of development pressure? Would you support the county using transferable development rights (TDRs) to protect agricultural property by allowing higher density developments in other areas where agricultural use is unlikely?
Maintaining the rural feel of Jackson County is a priority that I share with the nearly 7500 citizens who responded to the 2019 survey done by the county. Fairly compensating landowners who want to sell their property is key to success.
There are options to secure the funding necessary to support this such as The Conservation Fund, SPLOST dollars and TDR’s that we should explore and leverage to this end.
I’m currently working with local citizens and commissioners regarding a specific property that presents a tremendous opportunity to maintain the property in it’s beautiful and undeveloped state.
The practice of using TDR’s as a zoning technique to permanently protect land with conservation value has been used in other states. For example, TDR’s have been used in Pennsylvania since the late 1980’s. The landowner, the developer and the public can all benefit from the use of the TDR option.
I will actively support identifying and engaging with individuals and/or organizations who have expertise in these areas to better understand the details of TDR and Conservation Fund opportunities and to determine how these can support our goal of maintaining the rural feel of Jackson County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.