Why are you running for this office?
I'm running because of my faith and to serve Jackson County students like my two children who are currently attend West Jackson Middle School and Jackson County High School.
How does you background prepare you for this position?
I have first hand experience in budgeting, estimating, and implementing large construction projects. I have founded and served on youth athletic boards, as well as served and volunteered on church boards. I have experience communicating and working with all various types of people and business levels.
Due to growth, the construction of new schools looks to be an ongoing process in the county for many years to come. Do you support continuing the use of SPLSOT funds and bond referendums to pay for those large capital expenses? Yes.
School curriculums have been controversial in some areas of the country, specifically about what books should be used in classrooms. How do you propose balancing the input of parents in that process with the decisions of school curriculum professionals and teachers?
I believe the local community as a whole deserve input on local curriculum. I believe administrators, teachers, and parents all deserve a seat at the table in regards to curriculum. Some school curriculum professionals at the national level push programs from very profitable business models. I think we need to be open, honest, and transparent when it comes to the goals of any educational program and let the Jackson County residents decide what is appropriate for our children.
What is the strongest aspect of the Jackson County School System?
The community atmosphere.
What is its weakest point?
Clear communication.
How big of a role should athletics play in the life and culture of a school?
Athletics and other extra curricular activities should play am instrumental role. All students are different and unique. Their unique gifts are what makes their school experience. Playing an instrument, joining an art club, or playing on an athletic team... they all give each child a purpose and an area to thrive. In addition, Athletics and fine arts are both great ways to create a sense of community for our entire county.
Senior citizens often complain about having to pay school property taxes. They argue that they don’t have children in school and shouldn’t have to pay. But others say paying for a community’s education is everyone’s responsibility not just for those who have children in school. In addition, county leaders have said that cutting residential property taxes can’t happen until the county has a larger industrial tax base; that cutting property taxes for senior citizens would, in effect, shift the tax burden to younger homeowners. What are your thoughts on that debate and would you support amending the county’s homestead exemption rules to allow for a larger tax break for senior citizens?
I would be open to considering changes as long as it would be fiscally responsible and would not be a detriment to students ability to learn.
Do you support the board of education’s recent move to increase the size of county schools (by increasing the number of students in each school) in an effort to save money by building fewer, but larger schools?
I do not think we should build smaller schools and then immediately have trailers.
I believe schools should be built the appropriate size to accommodate the existing students and future students of Jackson County.
Do you think it is appropriate for state lawmakers to dictate the details of what is and is not taught in Georgia classrooms?
Yes and no. Yes, I think having standard expectations for core subjects is reasonable. No, I do not think politicians in Atlanta should dictate the DETAILS for what and how an individual teacher teaches our children in Jackson County. What Atlanta students need may not be what's best for our Jackson County students.
Should the state or boards of education limit discussions about racial and LGBT issues?
I believe our curriculum should be focused towards science, technology, engineering, arts and math. I do not believe in limiting discussions, but I do not think taking away class time is a proper use of our teachers and students time. These conversations would be best addressed by guidance counselors that are properly trained in the subject matters.
