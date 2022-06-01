(AN ANALYSIS)
The boom in distribution centers and warehouse projects across Jackson County may be cooling a little due to national economic trends and a saturation of existing buildings.
A recent study by Jackson County officials show there's around 47 million square feet of industrial space in the county with over half — 29.5 million sq. ft. — being buildings of 500,000 sq. ft. or larger.
Many of those facilities are involved in e-commerce or fulfillment centers.
But the local building of mega-warehouses appears to be slowing.
"We've seen little bit of a slowdown in the large million-square-foot buildings... but there's still a lot of demands for smaller buildings," Jackson County Economic Development director John Scott said at a recent chamber of commerce board meeting.
Scott noted that public sentiment has been changing, a reference to a recent push-back by some citizens who say the county is becoming "over-industrialized."
Scott said local economic development officials were in the process of meeting with public officials to get feedback on future economic development efforts. A local industry round table will be held June 14 to also discuss the issue, he said.
COUNTY STUDY
Meanwhile, a study that attempts to get a snapshot of the scope of industrial projects in Jackson County turned up a slew of data that is certain to ignite further debate.
In presenting an overview of the report at a recent board of commissioners meeting, commissioner Marty Seagraves said he has "no intention" of supporting any more warehouses in unincorporated Jackson County.
"We have our quota," he said.
Seagraves said the chamber and other county officials should focus more on getting "better paying jobs" with manufacturing plants rather than approving further warehouse-type projects.
But Seagraves also noted that most of the distribution center and warehouse developments were inside the county's various towns and not in unincorporated areas. The BOC has no say in municipal rezonings or development projects.
"If these (warehouse projects) concern you, you might want to get interested in going to the city council meetings because that's where 76.5% of them (warehouses) are going," Seagraves said.
According to the study of known distribution centers, only 23% of the total square footage is in unincorporated Jackson County. The City of Jefferson had the highest amount at 12.6 million sq. ft. of distribution center space, followed by Braselton at 8.4 million sq. ft. with unincorporated areas of the county third at 7.6 million sq. ft.
Among industrial buildings of all sizes, the City of Jefferson had the largest amount at 17.3 million sq. ft., which was 37% of the total industrial building space in the county. Unincorporated Jackson County was second with 11.7 million sq. ft. followed by Braselton with 9.9 million sq. ft.
THE FUTURE
While it may seem like there's a lot of industrial buildings in the county, only a small share of available land slated for industrial development in unincorporated areas has a building on it, the study said.
Overall, 6,359 acres of unincorporated Jackson County is designated for industrial projects (either currently zoned for industrial, or designated on the Future Land Use Map for industrial.) Of that, only 17% has been developed.
Much of the undeveloped industrial land is near Pendergrass along Wayne Poultry Rd., and on the fringes of Commerce.
Currently, the county and Pendergrass are vying for an industrial project along Hwy. 129. The developers of that project want to annex into Pendergrass, a move that is opposed by some county leaders.
That data also points to another issue: There are large swaths of potetial industrial property inside the various towns, or on the fringes of towns, that have not yet been developed and are ripe for annexation or immediate development.
That's especially true in and around the City of Commerce, which has just recently begun to explode with large-scale industrial development projects. While the City of Jefferson has seen the largest concentration of industrial projects over the last two decades, the county's study predicts that the City of Commerce could "equal or exceed" Jefferson with industrial growth in the coming decade.
Commerce has the Bana Road area currently under development for large-scale industrial and warehouse facilities and the town just recently landed a PepsiCo facility at the new Commerce Crossroads Business Park on Ridgeway Church Rd. The city has annexed a lot of potential industrial land in recent years and is poised to see a boom in industrial development along I-85 from the Oconee River all the way to the Banks-Franklin counties lines. It could also see development southeast of the town along Hwy. 441 and Hwy. 334.
LARGER TRENDS
There have been two major economic trends that have accelerated the growth in distribution centers in the area — the pandemic and its impact on heavier online consumer buying that is driving the need for more distribution centers; and the development of SK Battery in Commerce as a massive lure for industrial projects related to its supply chain.
The pandemic has also put the global supply chain into chaos and could lead to further growth in on-shore manufacturing to avoid the complications of international trade supply shortages. That trend of on-shoring is also being impacted by Russia's war against Ukraine and the potential for China to take action against Taiwan, a move that would roil world markets.
In addition, nearby Gainesville is getting an Inland Port facility where goods shipped to Savannah will be shipped to the facility for sorting and further distribution. That could have an impact on the need for additional warehouse space along I-85 in Jackson and Banks counties.
But there are some clouds, too, in the distribution center growth forecast.
Inflation has been especially hard on transportation-related industries as the cost of fuel has skyrocketed, something that could slow the growth in e-commerce as distribution costs go up. In addition, the Jackson County area has a shortage of manpower due to the rapid growth in jobs, something that could slow further developments until the employment market catches up to the demand. And it's still not clear if the surge in e-commerce buying due to the pandemic will continue, or if shoppers will return to in-person buying as the pandemic wanes.
And then there's water, or the lack thereof. A number of county leaders are starting to wave a red flag on the need to develop additional water supplies and treatment capacity to accommodate additional growth.
