Jackson EMC members can now enjoy the benefits of solar energy without the costs and complications of rooftop solar panels, thanks to Cooperative Solar, a new program announced today by Jackson EMC.
With Cooperative Solar, Jackson EMC members can receive energy from an off-site solar facility that distributes energy to individual residences while avoiding the inconvenience of rooftop solar.
“Our new program allows members to utilize clean, renewable energy without having to worry about roof orientation, shaded roofs, subdivision restrictions, homeownership and long-term contracts for solar panels,” said Christy Queen, Jackson EMC’s director of residential marketing.
Members can purchase solar energy blocks from Jackson EMC at a monthly rate, and receive the electricity produced by approximately three solar panels for each solar energy block purchased. The monthly output from each solar energy block varies due to the sun's position, time of year, and the number of cloudy days. Therefore, members will receive different amounts of solar energy each month based on the available sunlight and the performance of the solar facility.
The kilowatt-hours produced by the solar energy block in each calendar month will offset the same number of kilowatt-hours on the member’s bill. If the solar energy block produces more kilowatt-hours than members use during their billing period, they will receive a credit for the excess. On average, each solar energy block is expected to produce between 200 and 225 kilowatt-hours of solar electricity monthly. For reference, the average Jackson EMC household uses 1,200 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month.
Solar energy blocks are $23 each per month. Residences served by Jackson EMC are eligible to sign up for up to three blocks. There is no long-term commitment, and members may discontinue their solar energy commitment at any time. Sign-ups are on a first-come, first-served basis. Members can complete the Cooperative Solar enrollment form by visiting the Cooperative Solar section of jacksonemc.com/renewables.
Jackson EMC can help members evaluate their solar energy options. Resources and full eligibility requirements are available at jacksonemc.com/renewables or by calling Jackson EMC at 1-800-462-3691.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.