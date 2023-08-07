Maysville Elementary School is the top elementary school in the state of Georgia for third grade reading improvement during the 2023 Milestones tests. Maysville Elementary showed a 32.7 percent increase in students who are reading at or above the third grade reading level, the largest increase among the over 1,300 elementary schools in the state.
“This is a great accomplishment for Maysville Elementary School. The dedicated faculty and staff are making a tremendous impact on the lives of our students,” Jackson County School System Superintendent Dr. Philip Brown said. “This increase is a result of the hard work of our students, staff and leadership. Congratulations to Maysville Elementary School!”
