A gunman accused of killing one woman and wounding four others in a mass shooting in Midtown Atlanta early Wednesday afternoon was arrested in Cobb County Wednesday night, the Marietta Daily Journal reported.

Deion Patterson, 24, was captured by officers with the Cobb County Police Department without incident at a condominium complex near Truist Park. A vehicle Patterson allegedly carjacked near the scene of the shootings was recovered earlier inside a parking garage at The Battery Atlanta adjacent to the stadium.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.