Mike Barfield

1. Why are you running for this office? What are your main platform points?
I hope to continue the tremendous advances that have been made in Nicholson in the past 4 years. Some of the improvements made are:
a. Installation of the first streetlights ever along Hwy 441.
b. Installation of a streetlight at the mail boxes in Quail Ridge Subdivision.
c. Purchase of a new tractor for the Maintenance Department.
d. Purchase of new dump truck for the Maintenance Department.
e. Purchase of new chipper for Maintenance Department.
f. Purchase of new playground equipment.
g. Purchase of Benton School.
h. Leased space for a Daycare Center at the old Benton School.
i. Paved several streets.
j. Passed a comprehensive sign ordinance.
k. Passed a firearms ordinance.
l. Adopted new city codes.
n. Hired a new certified city clerk.
o. Hired a Spanish speaking assistant city clerk.
p. Hired a Municipal Court Judge.
q. Hired a certified/licensed code enforcement company.
r. Became a city of ethics.
s. Maintained a balanced budget.
t. Passed a comprehensive plan for future progress in Nicholson.
u. Started a Farmers Market.
v. Researched and solved problem with the streets in Ivy Plantation allowing the city to repair and pave several streets within the subdivision.
2. How do you think growth in your town or school system should be managed in the coming years?
The city of Nicholson has been able to do a lot without the citizens paying any city taxes. I would like to continue to do more and more to serve the people of Nicholson and to improve the image of the City without a “city tax”.
3. What do you consider the top challenges your local government will face in the next 10 years?
As a city council or school board member, what would you do to address those challenges? We continue to have many challenges, such as cleaning up vacant properties, removal of inoperable vehicles, adding additional streetlights and we desparately need to install a sewer system in order to attract better housing, businesses and jobs. Our City needs people with experience in order to achieve these goals.
4. Please outline a brief biography and resume of yourself:
My wife and I have lived in Nicholson for 17 years and we attend Nicholson Baptist Church. We have three children, seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. I attended Columbus College and I have over 80 hours of governmental training through GMA (Georgia Municipal Association).
Mike Barfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.