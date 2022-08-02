Most schools across Jackson County's three districts topped the state average on the 2022 Georgia Milestones end of grade tests, but some schools struggled.
The Georgia Department of Education released results from the 2021-22 school year on July 22.
Milestones results are reported in four categories: Beginning learners, developing learners, proficient learners and distinguished learners.
When looking at percentages of students who scored as proficient learners and above:
Maysville Elementary School fell below the state average in all categories in 3rd and 5th grades. North Jackson Elementary School came in below the state average in all the categories in 5th grade.
Gum Springs Elementary School was below the state in 3rd grade reading and English language arts.
South Jackson Elementary fell below the state in 3rd and 5th grade English language arts and 5th grade reading. (Note: Reading is reported as "percentage at grade level and above.")
East Jackson Elementary was below the state in 5th grade reading.
Looking at 8th grade results, students at East Jackson Comprehensive High School were below the state average in reading, English language arts and social studies.
Eighth grade students at Commerce Middle School were below the state average in science.
Jefferson Academy and Jefferson Middle School had the highest results in all categories in 3rd, 5th and 8th grades with two exceptions. EJCHS eighth graders topped the scores in the high school physical science and science categories. (Jefferson did not have results for the science category.)
THIRD GRADE
Reading
Percentage at grade level or above
- Jefferson Academy, 85
- East Jackson Elementary, 76.6
- West Jackson Elementary, 73.5
- Commerce Elementary, 72.9
- North Jackson Elementary, 66.3
- South Jackson Elementary, 64.6
- State, 63.8
- Gum Springs Elementary, 63.4
- Maysville Elementary, 47.3
English Language Arts
Percentage proficient or above
- Jefferson Academy, 64.5
- East Jackson Elementary, 50
- Commerce Elementary, 45.1
- West Jackson Elementary, 42
- North Jackson Elementary, 37.5
- State, 36.4
- Gum Springs Elementary, 31.1
- South Jackson Elementary, 26
- Maysville Elementary, 20
Math
Percentage proficient and above
- Jefferson Academy, 79.7
- East Jackson Elementary, 68.6
- West Jackson Elementary, 59.3
- North Jackson Elementary, 58.8
- Commerce Elementary, 49.2
- Gum Springs Elementary, 48.1
- South Jackson Elementary, 44.8
- State, 43
- Maysville Elementary, 29.1
FIFTH GRADE
Reading
Percentage at or above grade level
- Jefferson Academy, 91.6
- Commerce Middle, 75.4
- Gum Springs Elementary, 73.6
- West Jackson Elementary, 71.4
- State, 69.7
- East Jackson Elementary, 67.9
- South Jackson Elementary, 64.8
- North Jackson Elementary, 63
- Maysville Elementary, 50
English Language Arts
Percentage proficient and above
- Jefferson Academy, 67.2
- Gum Springs Elementary, 51.3
- Commerce Middle, 48.5
- West Jackson Elementary, 45.2
- State, 41.5
- South Jackson Elementary, 39
- East Jackson Elementary, 31
- North Jackson Elementary, 30.4
- Maysville Elementary, 23.1
Math
Percentage proficient and above
- Jefferson Academy, 85.1
- Commerce Middle, 56.9
- Gum Springs Elementary, 48.2
- East Jackson Elementary, 46.4
- South Jackson Elementary, 45.7
- West Jackson Elementary, 43.5
- State, 36.9
- Maysville Elementary, 30.8
- North Jackson Elementary, 29.3
Science
Percentage proficient and above
- Jefferson Academy, 67.5
- Commerce Middle, 55.4
- Gum Springs Elementary, 47.2
- West Jackson Elementary, 42.9
- South Jackson Elementary, 41
- State, 39.2
- Maysville Elementary, 34.6
- East Jackson Elementary, 33.3
- North Jackson Elementary, 32.6
EIGHTH GRADE
Reading
Percentage at grade level or above
- Jefferson Middle, 89.4
- Commerce Middle, 77.7
- West Jackson Middle, 73.5
- State, 70.2
- East Jackson Comprehensive High, 63.7
English Language Arts
Proficient learner and above
- Jeffesron Academy, 69.2
- West Jackson Middle, 48
- Commerce Middle, 47.1
- State, 40.5
- East Jackson Comp. High, 34.6
Math
Proficient learner and above
- Jefferson Middle, 78.8
- West Jackson Middle, 51.9
- East Jackson Comp. High, 43.4
- Commerce Middle, 42.1
- State, 36.2
High School Physical Science
Percentage proficient and above
- East Jackson Comp. High, 91.2
- West Jackson Middle, 78.7
- Commerce Middle, 75
- Jefferson Middle, 62.6
- State, 53.4
Science
Percentage proficient and above
- East Jackson Comp. High, 39.1
- West Jackson Middle, 36.2
- State, 28.9
- Commerce Middle, 28
- Jefferson Middle, -
Social studies
Percentage proficient and above
- Jefferson Academy, 64.1
- West Jackson Middle, 44.1
- Commerce Middle, 39.2
- State, 37.4
- East Jackson Comp. High, 31.2
