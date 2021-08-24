The disruptions from Covid during the last school year had an impact on student learning state leaders said last week with the release of the annual Milestone test results.
Overall, scores dropped for students across the state compared to previous years, in large part due to the impact of Covid on classroom instruction.
“Georgia Milestones was designed to measure instruction during a typical school year, and 2020-2021 was anything but," State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “Given the impacts of the pandemic on all students, we expected some decreases this year."
Federal funds were made available to local school systems to help remediate the loss of learning during the last school year.
The results of Milestones in Jackson County schools varied widely from school to school.
One snapshot of those results is the percentage of students who were not reading on grade level. That varied from a low of just 10.6% for 5th Graders at Jefferson Academy to a high of 51.6% for Jackson County Comprehensive High School students taking American Literature.
State education officials said that the year's results should not be compared to prior years due to the Covid impact.
The following is a snapshot of scores for local schools:
Below Grade-Level Reading
3rd Graders
WJES 26%
EJES 30.7%
GSES 45.5%
MES 48.1%
NJES 43.8%
SJES 48.2%
CES 24.6%
JES 12.5%
5th Graders
WJES 28.8%
EJES 27.1%
GSES 29.9%
MES 48.9%
NJES 39.8%
SJES 42.9%
CMS 20.3%
JA 10.6%
8th Graders
EJCHS 47.8%
WJMS 27.2%
CMS 19.4%
JMS 8.8%
High Schools, American Lit.
Reading Below Grade Level
EJCHS 41.9%
JCCHS 51.6%
CHS 18.5%
JHS 13.8%
Math
5th Grade
Beginning-Learner %
WJES 30.9%
EJES 11.8%
GSES 17.9%
MES 21.3%
NJES 32.5%
SJES 35.7%
CMS 27.5%
JA 3.3%
8th Grade
Beginning-Learner %
EJCHS 31.9%
WJMS 37.8%
CMS 23.4%
JMS 6.0%
High School Algebra 1
Beginning-Learner %
EJCCHS 24.5%
JCCHS 48.4%
WJMS 4.7%
High School Coordinate Algebra
Beginning-Learner %
CHS 18.9%
JHS 7.8%
